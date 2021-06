Unanimous House vote sends bill to Gov. Brown and would put the mandate into effect in 2025-26.Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that requires one semester of civics education for Oregon high school graduates. Senate Bill 513 passed the House 60-0 without amendment on Monday, May 24. The fourth try was the successful one for Rep. Paul Evans, a Democrat from Monmouth who has proposed it in three previous sessions. Evans was the chief House sponsor and floor manager for the Senate bill. "It is a bill that begins the process of holding our schools accountable...