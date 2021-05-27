Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China says politics behind US call for virus origin probe

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing that...

spectrumlocalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#National Origin#U S Politics#Global Politics#International Politics#Chinese Officials#Ap#Foreign Ministry#Republicans#Fort Detrick#Senate#Associated Press#Origin Tracing Research#International Probes#Origins#Political Manipulation#Pandemic Response#Administration Officials#Beijing#Human Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
U.S. Politicsnewsnetnebraska.org

Kovit, Biden: “Within 90 days, US intelligence will create documents with questions about the origin of the virus and China

Ninety days Time to neatly transform and deliver House Bianca Statement of origin Govt. 48 hours after the piece The Wall Street Journal It revealed the contents of an intelligence report tre virology at Wuhan It already had signs of compatibility with autumn 2019 Cold fever Oh SARS – Cove-2, President of the United States Osho Biden Insists on shedding light on birth Virus. It always addresses 007 United States, To whom he asked “Double Its efforts to collect and analyze information that is accessible to one Conclusion FirmOrigin of “Govt-19” and reporting to him “within 90 days”.
U.S. Politicscalifornianewstimes.com

US renews calls for investigation into origins of Covid-19

The Biden administration has updated the US call for a more complete investigation of its origins COVID-19After a report last weekend, the theory that the disease was accidentally released from a research institute in Wuhan, China, was supported. Andy Slavit, one of the U.S. president’s coronavirus advisers, said on Tuesday...
Public HealthNewsbug.info

China rejects new US investigation into origin of coronavirus

China rejected U.S. President Joe Biden's order for a new investigation by U.S. intelligence agencies into the origins of the coronavirus, accusing the U.S. of trying to politicize the search. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday accused the U.S. of trying to pin the blame for the pandemic...
Public HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Biden Orders Further Probe Of COVID-19 Virus’ Origin

Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for. China. to...
U.S. Politicstribuneledgernews.com

US-China row intensifies over Covid origins probe

May 28—A global row intensified amid renewed calls for an investigation into the origins of the Covid pandemic on Thursday, with Beijing accusing the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking responsibility, even as the US President pledged to release the findings of the US intelligence community's probe into the matter.
U.S. Politicsthehendersonnews.com

Smerconish calls out the politics of Covid-19 origin theories

CNN's Michael Smerconish discusses the political reaction to new questions about Covid-19's origin after a report found that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019, about a month earlier than China had reported to WHO that the first patient with Covid-like symptoms was recorded.
Public Healthnewsverses.com

China refusal to help WHO COVID origins probe accelerated Biden announcement on US investigation: official

China’s refusal to help the World Well being Group’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19 spurred the Biden administration to speed up the declassification of U.S. intelligence and the discharge of President Biden’s assertion revealing that officers are coalescing round “two possible situations” that led to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox Information has discovered.
U.S. Politicsweisradio.com

Untapped US intelligence to be probed for clues to COVID-19 origin

(WASHINGTON) — After assessing the intelligence and raw data before them, it became apparent to Biden and his top officials that a large cache of information had yet to be fully analyzed — officials told ABC News — potential evidence that could hold clues to the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 3.5 million people. The existence of unexamined intelligence was first reported by the New York Times.
Public Healthnwaonline.com

U.S. call for deep dive on virus angers China

China reacted angrily to the Biden administration's calls for a harder investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic -- accusing the United States of hypocrisy and suggesting it needed to open its own biological laboratories to international inspection. Speaking at a media briefing Thursday in Beijing, Foreign Affairs Ministry...
MilitaryBakersfield Californian

Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to Biden

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey said it will send home Russian missile experts overseeing the S-400 air defense technology that has strained ties with the United States, addressing one of Washington’s concerns with the system while ruling out scrapping it altogether. The remarks, which come ahead of a planned meeting between...
Foreign PolicyKWWL

China trade envoy, US Treasury secretary meet by video

BEIJING (AP) — China’s chief economic envoy and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have held their first meeting by video but the two sides gave no indication when negotiations on ending their tariff war might resume. The Commerce Ministry says Vice Premier Liu He and Yellen, talking by video link, discussed the economic situation, bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual concern. Yellen’s department said she discussed “frankly tackling issues of concern.” They gave no details. President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by his predecessor Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

US officials press China to provide greater transparency

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): With a renewed focus on a fresh investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, US experts and officials on Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the pandemic began with a leak from a lab. "There's going to...
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

State Legislation Might Backfire on U.S.-China Relations

On July 1, Florida State House Bill (HB) 7017 “Foreign Influence” will become law. The purpose of the 23-page bill is to combat malign influence from authoritarian countries seeking to meddle or interfere in Florida state-level politics. The bill would require greater scrutiny on gifts and grants to Florida state agencies and political subdivisions from a “foreign country of concern.” According to Chris Sprowls, speaker of the Florida State House of Representatives, HB 7017 is one of “multiple” bills in the current Florida State House legislative session that will address all forms of malign influence from authoritarian actors, including theft, interference, corporate espionage, and others. These countries of concern include the China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba, and Syria—but it’s clear which country the lawmakers have most in mind.