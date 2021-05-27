Cancel
Minor allele of rs55763075 located in MTHFR is associated with the risk of cognitive impairment after anesthesia via modulating miR-34b

By Si-ying Li, He-shou Lei, Xiao-yun Wu, Kai Li, Zhi-min Liu, Jian-hui Lu, Xiao-yun Chen
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study aimed to investigate the association between cognitive impairment after general anesthesia and rs55763075 polymorphisms. We enrolled and grouped patients undergoing general anesthesia according to their genotypes of rs55763075 polymorphism. Mini–Mental State Examination (MMSE) scoring was performed to evaluate the cognitive status of patients. Quantitative real-time PCR was carried out to analyze the expression of methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR) mRNA and miR-34b while Western blot was performed to evaluate the expression of MTHFR protein. Furthermore, we studied the effect of rs55763075 polymorphism on the expression of MEHFR via luciferase assay. Accordingly, we found that the MMSE score in GG/GA groups was significantly higher than that in AA group. And a significant reduction of MTHFR mRNA expression was observed in the serum and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of patients carrying AA genotype compared with the patients carrying GG/GA genotypes. Moreover, the MTHFR expression was much lower in the cultured AA-genotyped cells transfected with miR-34b. Luciferase assay results also showed that miR-34b transfection reduced luciferase activity in the cells carrying A allele but not in cells carrying G allele. In summary, the data of this study showed that minor allele (A) of rs55763075 polymorphisms in the 3'-untranslated region of MTHFR mRNA generated a potential binding site for miR-34b, which led to reduced level of folic acid in the patients carrying the AA genotype. Furthermore, we found that the MMSE score of AA-genotyped patients was lower than that of patients carrying GG/GA genotypes.

Brainwide functional networks associated with anatomically- and functionally-defined hippocampal subfields using ultrahigh-resolution fMRI

The hippocampus is critical for learning and memory and may be separated into anatomically-defined hippocampal subfields (aHPSFs). Hippocampal functional networks, particularly during resting state, are generally analyzed using aHPSFs as seed regions, with the underlying assumption that the function within a subfield is homogeneous, yet heterogeneous between subfields. However, several prior studies have observed similar resting-state functional connectivity (FC) profiles between aHPSFs. Alternatively, data-driven approaches investigate hippocampal functional organization without a priori assumptions. However, insufficient spatial resolution may result in a number of caveats concerning the reliability of the results. Hence, we developed a functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) sequence on a 7 T MR scanner achieving 0.94 mm isotropic resolution with a TR of 2 s and brain-wide coverage to (1) investigate the functional organization within hippocampus at rest, and (2) compare the brain-wide FC associated with fine-grained aHPSFs and functionally-defined hippocampal subfields (fHPSFs). This study showed that fHPSFs were arranged along the longitudinal axis that were not comparable to the lamellar structures of aHPSFs. For brain-wide FC, the fHPSFs rather than aHPSFs revealed that a number of fHPSFs connected specifically with some of the functional networks. Different functional networks also showed preferential connections with different portions of hippocampal subfields.
ScienceNature.com

Replicate sequencing libraries are important for quantification of allelic imbalance

A sensitive approach to quantitative analysis of transcriptional regulation in diploid organisms is analysis of allelic imbalance (AI) in RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) data. A near-universal practice in such studies is to prepare and sequence only one library per RNA sample. We present theoretical and experimental evidence that data from a single RNA-seq library is insufficient for reliable quantification of the contribution of technical noise to the observed AI signal; consequently, reliance on one-replicate experimental design can lead to unaccounted-for variation in error rates in allele-specific analysis. We develop a computational approach, Qllelic, that accurately accounts for technical noise by making use of replicate RNA-seq libraries. Testing on new and existing datasets shows that application of Qllelic greatly decreases false positive rate in allele-specific analysis while conserving appropriate signal, and thus greatly improves reproducibility of AI estimates. We explore sources of technical overdispersion in observed AI signal and conclude by discussing design of RNA-seq studies addressing two biologically important questions: quantification of transcriptome-wide AI in one sample, and differential analysis of allele-specific expression between samples.
ScienceNature.com

Berberine modulates hyper-inflammation in mouse macrophages stimulated with polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid via calcium-CHOP/STAT pathway

Berberine is a well-known quaternary ammonium salt that is usually found in the roots of such plants as Phellodendron amurense and Coptis chinensis. However, the effects of berberine on double-stranded RNA (dsRNA)-induced macrophages have not been fully reported. In this study, we examined the anti-inflammatory effects of berberine on dsRNA [polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid; poly I:C]-induced macrophages. Levels of nitric oxide (NO), Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), first apoptosis signal receptor (Fas; CD95), cytokines, intracellular calcium, phosphorylated I-kappa-B-alpha (IkB-α), phosphorylated p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), phosphorylated ERK1/2, phosphorylated signal transducer and activated transcription 3 (STAT3), and mRNA expression of inflammatory genes in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 mouse macrophages were evaluated. Berberine significantly inhibited the production of NO, PGE2, Fas, GM-CSF, LIF, LIX, RANTES, and MIP-2 as well as calcium release in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 cells at concentrations of up to 50 μM. Berberine also significantly inhibited the phosphorylation of p38 MAPK, ERK1/2, IkB-α, and STAT3 in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 cells. Additionally, berberine significantly decreased the mRNA expressions of Chop (GADD153), Stat1, Stat3, and Fas in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 cells. Taken together, berberine has anti-inflammatory properties related to its inhibition of NO, PGE2, Fas, GM-CSF, LIF, LIX, RANTES, and MIP-2 in dsRNA-induced macrophages via the endoplasmic reticulum stress-related calcium-CHOP/STAT pathway.
CancerNature.com

MicroRNA-182 improves spinal cord injury in mice by modulating apoptosis and the inflammatory response via IKKβ/NF-κB

Spinal cord injury (SCI) is one common neurological condition which involves primary injury and secondary injury. Neuron inflammation and apoptosis after SCI is the most important pathological process of this disease. Here, we tried to explore the influence and mechanism of miRNAs on the neuron inflammatory response and apoptosis after SCI. First, by re-analysis of Gene Expression Omnibus dataset (accession GSE19890), miR-182 was selected for further study because of its suppressive effects on the inflammatory response in the various types of injuries. Functional experiments demonstrated that miR-182 overexpression promoted functional recovery, reduced histopathological changes, and alleviated spinal cord edema in mice. It was also observed that miR-182 overexpression reduced apoptosis and attenuated the inflammatory response in spinal cord tissue, as evidenced by the reduction of tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α, interleukin (IL)-6, and IL-1β, and the induction of IL-10. Using a lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced SCI model in BV-2 cells, we found that miR-182 was downregulated in the BV-2 cells following LPS stimulation, and upregulation of miR-182 improved LPS-induced cell damage, as reflected by the inhibition of apoptosis and the inflammatory response. IκB kinase β (IKKβ), an upstream target of the NF-κB pathway, was directly targeted by miR-182 and miR-182 suppressed its translation. Further experiments revealed that overexpression of IKKβ reversed the anti-apoptosis and anti-inflammatory effects of miR-182 in LPS stimulated BV-2 cells. Finally, we found that miR-182 overexpression blocked the activation of the NF-κB signaling pathway in vitro and in vivo, as demonstrated by the downregulation of phosphorylated (p‑) IκB-α and nuclear p-p65. Taken together, these data indicate that miR-182 improved SCI-induced secondary injury through inhibiting apoptosis and the inflammatory response by blocking the IKKβ/NF-κB pathway. Our findings suggest that upregulation of miR-182 may be a novel therapeutic target for SCI.
ScienceNature.com

Retrograde nerve growth factor signaling modulates tooth mechanical hyperalgesia induced by orthodontic tooth movement via acid-sensing ion channel 3

International Journal of Oral Science volume 13, Article number: 18 (2021) Cite this article. Orthodontic tooth movement elicits alveolar bone remodeling and orofacial pain that is manifested by tooth mechanical hyperalgesia. Nerve growth factor (NGF) is upregulated in periodontium and may modulate tooth mechanical hyperalgesia. The objectives were to examine the role of NGF in tooth mechanical hyperalgesia and to elucidate the underlying mechanisms. Tooth mechanical hyperalgesia was induced by ligating closed coil springs between incisors and molars in Sprague–Dawley rats. Retrograde labeling was performed by periodontal administration of fluor-conjugated NGF and the detection of fluorescence in trigeminal ganglia (TG). Lentivirus vectors carrying NGF shRNA were employed to knockdown the expression of NGF in TG. The administration of agonists, antagonists, and virus vectors into TG and periodontium was conducted. Tooth mechanical hyperalgesia was examined through the threshold of biting withdrawal. Our results revealed that tooth movement elicited tooth mechanical hyperalgesia that could be alleviated by NGF neutralizing antibody and that NGF was upregulated in periodontium (mainly in periodontal fibroblasts) and TG. Retrograde labeling revealed that periodontal NGF was retrogradely transported to TG after day 1. Acid-sensing ion channel 3 (ASIC3) and NGF were co-expressed in trigeminal neurons and the percentage of co-expression was significantly higher following tooth movement. The administration of NGF and NGF neutralizing antibody into TG could upregulate and downregulate the expression of ASIC3 in TG, respectively. NGF aggravated tooth mechanical hyperalgesia that could be alleviated by ASIC3 antagonist (APETx2). Moreover, NGF neutralizing antibody mitigated tooth mechanical hyperalgesia that could be recapitulated by ASIC3 agonist (GMQ). NGF-based gene therapy abolished tooth mechanical hyperalgesia and downregulated ASIC3 expression. Taken together, in response to force stimuli, periodontal fibroblasts upregulated the expressions of NGF that was retrogradely transported to TG, where NGF elicited tooth mechanical hyperalgesia through upregulating ASIC3. NGF-based gene therapy is a viable method in alleviating tooth-movement-induced mechanical hyperalgesia.
ScienceNature.com

Impaired calcium signaling in astrocytes modulates autism spectrum disorder-like behaviors in mice

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder. The mechanisms underlying ASD are unclear. Astrocyte alterations are noted in ASD patients and animal models. However, whether astrocyte dysfunction is causal or consequential to ASD-like phenotypes in mice is unresolved. Type 2 inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate 6 receptors (IP3R2)-mediated Ca2+ release from intracellular Ca2+ stores results in the activation of astrocytes. Mutations of the IP3R2 gene are associated with ASD. Here, we show that both IP3R2-null mutant mice and astrocyte-specific IP3R2 conditional knockout mice display ASD-like behaviors, such as atypical social interaction and repetitive behavior. Furthermore, we show that astrocyte-derived ATP modulates ASD-like behavior through the P2X2 receptors in the prefrontal cortex and possibly through GABAergic synaptic transmission. These findings identify astrocyte-derived ATP as a potential molecular player in the pathophysiology of ASD.
Women's HealthNature.com

Cord blood DNA methylation modifications in infants are associated with white matter microstructure in the context of prenatal maternal depression and anxiety

Maternal and environmental factors influence brain networks and architecture via both physiological pathways and epigenetic modifications. In particular, prenatal maternal depression and anxiety symptoms appear to impact infant white matter (WM) microstructure, leading us to investigate whether epigenetic modifications (i.e., DNA methylation) contribute to these WM differences. To determine if infants of women with depression and anxiety symptoms exhibit epigenetic modifications linked to neurodevelopmental changes, 52 umbilical cord bloods (CBs) were profiled. We observed 219 differentially methylated genomic positions (DMPs; FDR p < 0.05) in CB that were associated with magnetic resonance imaging measures of WM microstructure at 1 month of age and in regions previously described to be related to maternal depression and anxiety symptoms. Genomic characterization of these associated DMPs revealed 143 unique genes with significant relationships to processes involved in neurodevelopment, GTPase activity, or the canonical Wnt signaling pathway. Separate regression models for female (n = 24) and male (n = 28) infants found 142 associated DMPs in females and 116 associated DMPs in males (nominal p value < 0.001, R > 0.5), which were annotated to 98 and 81 genes, respectively. Together, these findings suggest that umbilical CB DNA methylation levels at birth are associated with 1-month WM microstructure.
HealthNature.com

Association of assisted reproductive technology, germline de novo mutations and congenital heart defects in a prospective birth cohort study

Emerging evidence suggests that children conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART) have a higher risk of congenital heart defects (CHDs) even when there is no family history. De novo mutation (DNM) is a well-known cause of sporadic congenital diseases; however, whether ART procedures increase the number of germline DNM (gDNM) has not yet been well studied. Here, we performed whole-genome sequencing of 1137 individuals from 160 families conceived through ART and 205 families conceived spontaneously. Children conceived via ART carried 4.59 more gDNMs than children conceived spontaneously, including 3.32 paternal and 1.26 maternal DNMs, after correcting for parental age at conception, cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking, and exercise behaviors. Paternal DNMs in offspring conceived via ART are characterized by C>T substitutions at CpG sites, which potentially affect protein-coding genes and are significantly associated with the increased risk of CHD. In addition, the accumulation of non-coding functional mutations was independently associated with CHD and 87.9% of the mutations were originated from the father. Among ART offspring, infertility of the father was associated with elevated paternal DNMs; usage of both recombinant and urinary follicle-stimulating hormone and high-dosage human chorionic gonadotropin trigger was associated with an increase of maternal DNMs. In sum, the increased gDNMs in offspring conceived by ART were primarily originated from fathers, indicating that ART itself may not be a major reason for the accumulation of gDNMs. Our findings emphasize the importance of evaluating the germline status of the fathers in families with the use of ART.
CancerNature.com

G-MDSCs promote aging-related cardiac fibrosis by activating myofibroblasts and preventing senescence

Aging is one of the most prominent risk factors for heart failure. Myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) accumulate in aged tissue and have been confirmed to be associated with various aging-related diseases. However, the role of MDSCs in the aging heart remains unknown. Through RNA-seq and biochemical approaches, we found that granulocytic MDSCs (G-MDSCs) accumulated significantly in the aging heart compared with monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs). Therefore, we explored the effects of G-MDSCs on the aging heart. We found that the adoptive transfer of G-MDSCs of aging mice to young hearts resulted in cardiac diastolic dysfunction by inducing cardiac fibrosis, similar to that in aging hearts. S100A8/A9 derived from G-MDSCs induced inflammatory phenotypes and increased the osteopontin (OPN) level in fibroblasts. The upregulation of fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) expression in fibroblasts mediated by G-MDSCs promoted antisenescence and antiapoptotic phenotypes of fibroblasts. SOX9 is the downstream gene of FGF2 and is required for FGF2-mediated and G-MDSC-mediated profibrotic effects. Interestingly, both FGF2 levels and SOX9 levels were upregulated in fibroblasts but not in G-MDSCs and were independent of S100A8/9. Therefore, a novel FGF2-SOX9 signaling axis that regulates fibroblast self-renewal and antiapoptotic phenotypes was identified. Our study revealed the mechanism by which G-MDSCs promote cardiac fibrosis via the secretion of S100A8/A9 and the regulation of FGF2-SOX9 signaling in fibroblasts during aging.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression changes and DNA damage after ex vivo exposure of peripheral blood cells to various CT photon spectra

Dual-energy CT provides enhanced diagnostic power with similar or even reduced radiation dose as compared to single-energy CT. Its principle is based on the distinct physical properties of low and high energetic photons, which, however, may also affect the biological effectiveness and hence the extent of CT-induced cellular damage. Therefore, a comparative analysis of biological effectiveness of dual- and single-energy CT scans with focus on early gene regulation and frequency of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) was performed. Blood samples from three healthy individuals were irradiated ex vivo with single-energy (80 kV and 150 kV) and dual-energy tube voltages (80 kV/Sn150kV) employing a modern dual source CT scanner resulting in Volume Computed Tomography Dose Index (CTDIvol) of 15.79–18.26 mGy and dose length product (DLP) of 606.7–613.8 mGy*cm. Non-irradiated samples served as a control. Differential gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells was analyzed 6 h after irradiation using whole transcriptome sequencing. DSB frequency was studied by 53BP1 + γH2AX co-immunostaining and microscopic evaluation of their focal accumulation at DSBs. Neither the analysis of gene expression nor DSB frequency provided any evidence for significantly increased biological effectiveness of dual-energy CT in comparison to samples irradiated with particular single-energy CT spectra. Relative to control, irradiated samples were characterized by a significantly higher rate of DSBs (p < 0.001) and the shared upregulation of five genes, AEN, BAX, DDB2, FDXR and EDA2R, which have already been suggested as radiation-induced biomarkers in previous studies. Despite steadily decreasing doses, CT diagnostics remain a genotoxic stressor with impact on gene regulation and DNA integrity. However, no evidence was found that varying X-ray spectra of CT impact the extent of cellular damage.
ScienceNature.com

Genetic risk of clozapine-induced leukopenia and neutropenia: a genome-wide association study

Clozapine is considered to be the most effective antipsychotic medication for schizophrenia. However, it is associated with several adverse effects such as leukopenia, and the underlying mechanism has not yet been fully elucidated. The authors performed a genome-wide association study (GWAS) in a Chinese population to identify genetic markers for clozapine-induced leukopenia (CIL) and clozapine-induced neutropenia (CIN).
Women's HealthNature.com

The effect of pregnancy on maternal cognition

To determine whether there are differences in measures of cognitive function between second and third trimester pregnant women compared to non-pregnant controls. This prospective study comprised 40 pregnant and 40 non-pregnant women, 20–40 years old, native-Hebrew speakers who were recruited from the outpatient clinics during a period of nearly 2 years. The patients underwent cognitive and affective evaluation. The performance on the three following tests: difficult and total items of Verbal Paired Associates, the Digit Span—forward and the Naming Objects and Fingers test scores were significantly better among non- pregnant women. All the other test results were similar between the two groups, including the depression scores. On multivariate linear regression analysis, after adjusting for age and years of education , Verbal Paired Associates total score (p = 0.04), and Naming Objects and Fingers (p = 0.01) remained significantly associated with pregnancy, but not Digit Span (p = 0.09). Our study demonstrates an impairment in memory among pregnant women. Furthermore language skills, particularly naming, were also impaired, a finding which has not been previously described.
ScienceNature.com

Rg1 exerts protective effect in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model via inhibiting CXCL10-mediated glial response

Myelin damage and abnormal remyelination processes lead to central nervous system dysfunction. Glial activation-induced microenvironment changes are characteristic features of the diseases with myelin abnormalities. We previously showed that ginsenoside Rg1, a main component of ginseng, ameliorated MPTP-mediated myelin damage in mice, but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. In this study we investigated the effects of Rg1 and mechanisms in cuprizone (CPZ)-induced demyelination mouse model. Mice were treated with CPZ solution (300 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 5 weeks; from week 2, the mice received Rg1 (5, 10, and 20 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 4 weeks. We showed that Rg1 administration dose-dependently alleviated bradykinesia and improved CPZ-disrupted motor coordination ability in CPZ-treated mice. Furthermore, Rg1 administration significantly decreased demyelination and axonal injury in pathological assays. We further revealed that the neuroprotective effects of Rg1 were associated with inhibiting CXCL10-mediated modulation of glial response, which was mediated by NF-κB nuclear translocation and CXCL10 promoter activation. In microglial cell line BV-2, we demonstrated that the effects of Rg1 on pro-inflammatory and migratory phenotypes of microglia were related to CXCL10, while Rg1-induced phagocytosis of microglia was not directly related to CXCL10. In CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model, injection of AAV-CXCL10 shRNA into mouse lateral ventricles 3 weeks prior CPZ treatment occluded the beneficial effects of Rg1 administration in behavioral and pathological assays. In conclusion, CXCL10 mediates the protective role of Rg1 in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model. This study provides new insight into potential disease-modifying therapies for myelin abnormalities.
ScienceNature.com

Plasma lipidome is dysregulated in Alzheimer’s disease and is associated with disease risk genes

Lipidomics research could provide insights of pathobiological mechanisms in Alzheimer’s disease. This study explores a battery of plasma lipids that can differentiate Alzheimer’s disease (AD) patients from healthy controls and determines whether lipid profiles correlate with genetic risk for AD. AD plasma samples were collected from the Sydney Memory and Ageing Study (MAS) Sydney, Australia (aged range 75–97 years; 51.2% male). Untargeted lipidomics analysis was performed by liquid chromatography coupled–mass spectrometry (LC–MS/MS). We found that several lipid species from nine lipid classes, particularly sphingomyelins (SMs), cholesterol esters (ChEs), phosphatidylcholines (PCs), phosphatidylethanolamines (PIs), phosphatidylinositols (PIs), and triglycerides (TGs) are dysregulated in AD patients and may help discriminate them from healthy controls. However, when the lipid species were grouped together into lipid subgroups, only the DG group was significantly higher in AD. ChEs, SMs, and TGs resulted in good classification accuracy using the Glmnet algorithm (elastic net penalization for the generalized linear model [glm]) with more than 80% AUC. In general, group lipids and the lipid subclasses LPC and PE had less classification accuracy compared to the other subclasses. We also found significant increases in SMs, PIs, and the LPE/PE ratio in human U251 astroglioma cell lines exposed to pathophysiological concentrations of oligomeric Aβ42. This suggests that oligomeric Aβ42 plays a contributory, if not causal role, in mediating changes in lipid profiles in AD that can be detected in the periphery. In addition, we evaluated the association of plasma lipid profiles with AD-related single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and polygenic risk scores (PRS) of AD. We found that FERMT2 and MS4A6A showed a significantly differential association with lipids in all lipid classes across disease and control groups. ABCA7 had a differential association with more than half of the DG lipids (52.63%) and PI lipids (57.14%), respectively. Additionally, 43.4% of lipids in the SM class were differentially associated with CLU. More than 30% of lipids in ChE, PE, and TG classes had differential associations with separate genes (ChE-PICALM, SLC24A4, and SORL1; PE-CLU and CR1; TG-BINI) between AD and control group. These data may provide renewed insights into the pathobiology of AD and the feasibility of identifying individuals with greater AD risk.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
HealthNature.com

RIP3 impedes transcription factor EB to suppress autophagic degradation in septic acute kidney injury

Autophagy is an important renal-protective mechanism in septic acute kidney injury (AKI). Receptor interacting protein kinase 3 (RIP3) has been implicated in the renal tubular injury and renal dysfunction during septic AKI. Here we investigated the role and mechanism of RIP3 on autophagy in septic AKI. We showed an activation of RIP3, accompanied by an accumulation of the autophagosome marker LC3II and the autophagic substrate p62, in the kidneys of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced septic AKI mice and LPS-treated cultured renal proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTECs). The lysosome inhibitor did not further increase the levels of LCII or p62 in LPS-treated PTECs. Moreover, inhibition of RIP3 attenuated the aberrant accumulation of LC3II and p62 under LPS treatment in vivo and in vitro. By utilizing mCherry-GFP-LC3 autophagy reporter mice in vivo and PTECs overexpression mRFP-GFP-LC3 in vitro, we observed that inhibition of RIP3 restored the formation of autolysosomes and eliminated the accumulated autophagosomes under LPS treatment. These results indicated that RIP3 impaired autophagic degradation, contributing to the accumulation of autophagosomes. Mechanistically, the nuclear translocation of transcription factor EB (TFEB), a master regulator of the lysosome and autophagy pathway, was inhibited in LPS-induced mice and LPS-treated PTECs. Inhibition of RIP3 restored the nuclear translocation of TFEB in vivo and in vitro. Co-immunoprecipitation further showed an interaction of RIP3 and TFEB in LPS-treated PTECs. Also, the expression of LAMP1 and cathepsin B, two potential target genes of TFEB involved in lysosome function, were decreased under LPS treatment in vivo and in vitro, and this decrease was rescued by inhibiting RIP3. Finally, overexpression of TFEB restored the autophagic degradation in LPS-treated PTECs. Together, the present study has identified a pivotal role of RIP3 in suppressing autophagic degradation through impeding the TFEB-lysosome pathway in septic AKI, providing potential therapeutic targets for the prevention and treatment of septic AKI.
CancerNature.com

A carbazole compound, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde, plays an antitumor function through reactivation of the p53 pathway in human melanoma cells

P53, the major tumor suppressor, is frequently mutated in many cancers, and up to 84% of human melanomas harbor wild-type p53, which is considered to be an ideal target for melanoma therapy. Here, we evaluated the antitumor activity of a carbazole derivative, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde (ECCA), on melanoma cells. ECCA had a selectively strong inhibitory activity against the growth of BRAF-mutated and BRAF-wild-type melanoma cells but had little effect on normal human primary melanocytes. ECCA inhibited melanoma cell growth by increasing cell apoptosis, which was associated with the upregulation of caspase activities and was significantly abrogated by the addition of a caspase inhibitor. In vivo assays confirmed that ECCA suppressed melanoma growth by enhancing cell apoptosis and reducing cell proliferation, and importantly ECCA did not have any evident toxic effects on normal tissues. RNA-Seq analysis identified several pathways related to cell apoptosis that were affected by ECCA, notably, activation of the p53 signaling pathway. Biochemical assays demonstrated that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p53 at Ser15 in melanoma cells harboring wild-type p53, and importantly, the knockdown or deletion of p53 in those cells counteracted the ECCA-induced apoptosis, as well as senescence. Further investigations revealed that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p38-MAPK and c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK), and treatment with either a p38-MAPK or a JNK inhibitor rescued the cell growth inhibition elicited by ECCA, which depended on the expression of the p53 gene. Finally, the combination of ECCA with a BRAF inhibitor significantly enhanced the growth inhibition of melanoma cells. In summary, our study demonstrates that the carbazole derivative, ECCA, induces melanoma cell apoptosis and senescence through the activation of p53 to significantly and selectively suppress the growth of melanoma cells without affecting normal human melanocytes, suggesting its potential to develop a new drug for melanoma therapy.
Public HealthNature.com

Clinical and molecular characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection are not yet well described. Here, we compare the clinical and molecular features of patients with long duration of viral shedding (LDs) with those from patients with short duration patients (SDs), and healthy donors (HDs). We find that several cytokines and chemokines, such as interleukin (IL)-2, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and lymphotoxin α (LT-α) are present at lower levels in LDs than SDs. Single-cell RNA sequencing shows that natural killer (NK) cells and CD14+ monocytes are reduced, while regulatory T cells are increased in LDs; moreover, T and NK cells in LDs are less activated than in SDs. Importantly, most cells in LDs show reduced expression of ribosomal protein (RP) genes and related pathways, with this inversed correlation between RP levels and infection duration further validated in 103 independent patients. Our results thus indicate that immunosuppression and low RP expression may be related to the persistence of the viral infection in COVID-19 patients.
ScienceNature.com

The genetic architecture of age-related hearing impairment revealed by genome-wide association analysis

Age-related hearing impairment (ARHI) is the most common sensory disorder in older adults. We conducted a genome-wide association meta-analysis of 121,934 ARHI cases and 591,699 controls from Iceland and the UK. We identified 21 novel sequence variants, of which 13 are rare, under either additive or recessive models. Of special interest are a missense variant in LOXHD1 (MAF = 1.96%) and a tandem duplication in FBF1 covering 4 exons (MAF = 0.22%) associating with ARHI (OR = 3.7 for homozygotes, P = 1.7 × 10−22 and OR = 4.2 for heterozygotes, P = 5.7 × 10−27, respectively). We constructed an ARHI genetic risk score (GRS) using common variants and showed that a common variant GRS can identify individuals at risk comparable to carriers of rare high penetrance variants. Furthermore, we found that ARHI and tinnitus share genetic causes. This study sheds a new light on the genetic architecture of ARHI, through several rare variants in both Mendelian deafness genes and genes not previously linked to hearing.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide copy number variation analysis of hepatitis B infection in a Japanese population

Genome-wide association studies have been performed to identify common genetic variants associated with hepatitis B (HB). However, little is known about copy number variations (CNVs) in HB. In this study, we performed a genome-wide CNV analysis between 1830 healthy controls and 1031 patients with HB infection after quality control. Using signal calling by the Axiom Analysis Suite and CNV detection by PennCNV software, we obtained a total of 4494 CNVs across all individuals. The genes with CNVs that were found only in the HB patients were associated with the immune system, such as antigen processing. A gene-level CNV association test revealed statistically significant CNVs in the contactin 6 (CNTN6) gene. Moreover, we also performed gene-level CNV association tests in disease subgroups, including hepatocellular carcinoma patients, liver cirrhosis patients, and HBV carriers, including asymptomatic carriers and patients with HBV-derived chronic hepatitis. Our findings from germline cells suggested that patient-specific CNVs may be inherent genetic risk factors for HB.