Ionia, MI

Ionia Free Fair to return this summer

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
The Ionia Free Fair is scheduled to make a return this year, event organizers tell us.

We’re told the fair will be held July 16–24.

“We’re back and we’re excited,” says Ionia Free Fair Board President Lisa Sanford. “The latest data and announcements by the Governor on COVID guidelines confirmed that we should move ahead with our event—the Ionia community is ready for their fair to return with some outdoor family fun.”

Sanford says this summer’s fair will have live music, a monster truck show, midway carnival rides, free family shows and more.

COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines will be followed in the interest of public safety, Sanford says.

Some of the highlights expected to be showcased at this year’s event include Tom Petty tribute band The Insiders, Saving Abel, Center Stage and Retro Weekend, feat. The Wrecking Crue and Mega ‘80s.

