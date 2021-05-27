Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Zinedine Zidane steps down as coach of Real Madrid

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Zinedine Zidane steps down as coach of Real Madrid. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

spectrumlocalnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#All Rights Reserved#Copyright#Ap#Associated Press#Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccertrtworld.com

Zidane tells Real Madrid players that he's leaving the club

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his players he will leave the La Liga club at the end of the season. Zidane informed the players about his decision before last weekend's 2-2 La Liga draw at home with Sevilla where Real missed the chance to top the table, Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported on Saturday.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Zinedine Zidane angrily rejects claims he's told his Real Madrid squad he's leaving at the end of the season... but refuses to rule out a departure if it's a trophyless year for the Spanish giants

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane played down reports linking him with an exit from the club following his side's 1-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. The win means Real go into the final day of the season still in the title race, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid who have 83.
Premier LeagueTribTown.com

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country’s “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for...
Premier LeagueAS.com

PSG and Man Utd interested in Atlético Madrid defender Trippier

PSG are keen on making a move for Atlético Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. The Englishman is having an impressive season at the Madrid club and that has not gone unnoticed by some of the top clubs in European football. Mauricio Pochettino wants him to sign a right-back at PSG, although it will not be easy, as Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Trippier.
SoccerAS.com

Real Madrid push Atleti right to the bitter end

How great are evenings like last nights? All games being staged at the same time, goals flying in across the country delivering a roller coaster of emotions with constant twists and turns! There was an 'old school' feeling about last night's round of league games with that exciting carrousel scoreboard element and I understand that with the global appeal of the modern game, kick-off times are often scheduled to cater for fans in America or Asia. These new times, on occasion fail to take into account the match-going fan but helps the league in being competitive attracting the best players but it's great every now and again to have simultaneous kick-off times which provide the level of excitement as we experienced on Sunday.
UEFAESPN

Toni Kroos out of Real Madrid's final match after testing positive for COVID-19

Title-chasing Real Madrid will be without midfielder Toni Kroos for their must-win match against Villarreal on the final day of the Liga season after the German tested positive for COVID-19. - Real, Atletico title deciders moved after complaints. - Monday Musings: Suarez rescues Atleti's La Liga title hopes. The club...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Zinedine Zidane 'tells Real Madrid squad that he WILL leave this summer' as Los Blancos coach prepares to wave goodbye to the Bernebeu for a second time even if they win LaLiga

Zinedine Zidane reportedly told his Real Madrid players that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season following their draw with Sevilla last Sunday. As Sportsmail revealed this week, the Frenchman will walk away from the club at the end of the campaign even if they win the LaLiga title amid a tussle with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for the Spanish crown.
SoccerCBS Sports

Zinedine Zidane remains coy about Real Madrid future but won't leave just because 'things get complicated'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, with his team firmly in the title race in La Liga, has continued to be enigmatic about his future at the club following this season. As rumors continue to come up suggesting he may quit the job this summer, he said on Saturday that there are simply moments when the decision is clear and obvious, neglecting to say what he wants to do in his immediate future.
SoccerAS.com

Real Madrid: Allegri, Raúl the frontrunners to replace Zidane

With Zinedine Zidane seemingly intent on leaving his role as Real Madrid head coach at the end of the season, AS understands the LaLiga giants are considering appointing club legend Raúl González Blanco or former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as the Frenchman’s successor. As things stand, Allegri appears to be the likelier candidate.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Zidane decides to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season -report

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, according to a report from Onda Cero which was then confirmed by MARCA, AS and other outlets like Goal.com. Zidane has already told the players that he will be leaving and Raul, Allegri and Joachim Low are the main candidates to replace him, with the current Castilla coach being the favorite, per that same report.