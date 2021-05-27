Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Subclinical gait disturbance and postoperative gait improvement in patients with degenerative cervical myelopathy

By Dong-Ho Lee, Jong Yoon Yoo, Jae Hwan Cho, Chang Ju Hwang, Choon Sung Lee, Chunghwan Kim, Jung-Ki Ha, Kun-Bo Park
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study aimed to evaluate the subclinical gait abnormalities and the postoperative gait improvements in patients with degenerative cervical myelopathy using three-dimensional gait analysis. We reviewed the gait analysis of 62 patients who underwent surgical treatment for degenerative cervical myelopathy. The asymptomatic gait group included 30 patients and the gait disturbance group included 32 patients who can walk on their own slowly or need assistive device on stairs. The step width (17.2 cm vs. 15.9 cm, P = 0.003), stride length (105.2 cm vs. 109.1 cm, P = 0.015), and double-limb support duration (13.4% vs. 11.7%, P = 0.027) improved only in the asymptomatic gait group. Preoperatively, the asymptomatic gait group exhibited better maximum knee flexion angle (60.5° vs. 54.8°, P = 0.001) and ankle plantarflexion angle at push-off (− 12.2° vs. − 6.5°, P = 0.001) compared to the gait disturbance group. Postoperatively, maximum knee flexion angle (62.3° vs. 58.2°, P = 0.004) and ankle plantarflexion angle at push-off (− 12.8° vs. − 8.3°, P = 0.002) were still better in the asymptomatic gait group, although both parameters improved in the gait disturbance group (P = 0.005, 0.039, respectively). Kinematic parameters could improve in patients with gait disturbance. However, temporospatial parameters improvement may be expected when the operative treatment is performed before apparent gait disturbance.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproduction#Lancet#Respiratory Symptoms#Brain Function#Risk Analysis#Statistical Analysis#Data Analysis#Preoperatively#Dcm#Grassp M#Joa#Maezawa#D H Rhim#Ibm Corp#Gangneung Asan Hospital#K B P#Spss#Lloyd#J K H#Subclinical Gait
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effect of arm sling application on gait and balance in patients with post-stroke hemiplegia: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Hemiplegic shoulder pain and impairment are common poststroke outcomes, for which arm slings constitute long-used treatments. Although multiple studies have suggested association between gait pattern and sling application, results have varied. Accordingly, we conducted this meta-analysis to determine how arm sling use affects the gait and balance of patients with poststroke hemiplegia. The PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane Library databases were searched until April 21, 2021, for randomized or quasi-randomized controlled trials evaluating the effect of arm slings on gait or balance in patients with poststroke hemiplegia. The primary outcome was walking speed; the secondary outcomes were functional balance tests or walking evaluation parameters for which sufficient analytical data were available in three or more studies. Nine studies with a total of 235 patients were included, all of which were within-patient comparisons. Six studies reported significant between-group differences in walking speed with and without the use of arm slings. Patients wearing arm slings had higher walking speed (standardized mean difference =  − 0.31, 95% confidence interval [CI] =  − 0.55 to − 0.07, P = 0.01, n = 159; weighted mean difference =  − 0.06, 95% CI − 0.10 to − 0.02, P = 0.001, n = 159). Our findings suggest that arm sling use improves gait performance, particularly walking speed, in patients with poststroke hemiplegia.
HealthNature.com

Relationship of epidural patient-controlled analgesia with postoperative bleeding after unilateral total knee arthroplasty: a propensity score-matching analysis

Although epidural patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) to control postoperative pain after total knee arthroplasty (TKA), the relationship of epidural PCA with postoperative bleeding remains controversial. Therefore, we aimed to evaluate the effect of epidural and intravenous PCA on postoperative bleeding in patients undergoing unilateral TKA. Total of 2467 patients who underwent TKA were divided to intravenous PCA (n = 2339) or epidural PCA (n = 128) group. After 1:1 propensity score-matching, 212 patients were analyzed to assess the associations between the perioperative blood loss and epidural PCA between the groups. Mean postoperative blood loss was significantly greater in epidural PCA than in intravenous PCA (900.9 ± 369.1 mL vs. 737.8 ± 410.1 mL; P = 0.007). The incidence of red blood cell (RBC) administration (> 3 units) was significantly higher in epidural PCA than in intravenous PCA (30.2% vs. 16.0%; OR 2.5; 95% CI 1.201–5.205; P = 0.014). Epidural PCA may be strongly related to postoperative bleeding and the incidence of RBC transfusion of more than 3 units after unilateral TKA, as compared to intravenous PCA. Therefore, the use of epidural PCA may be carefully considered for postoperative pain management in TKA.
GoogleNature.com

A randomised controlled trial on effectiveness and feasibility of sport climbing in Parkinson’s disease

Physical activity is of prime importance in non-pharmacological Parkinson’s disease (PD) treatment. The current study examines the effectiveness and feasibility of sport climbing in PD patients in a single-centre, randomised controlled, semi-blind trial. A total of 48 PD patients without experience in climbing (average age 64 ± 8 years, Hoehn & Yahr stage 2–3) were assigned either to participate in a 12-week sport climbing course (SC) or to attend an unsupervised physical training group (UT). The primary outcome was the improvement of symptoms on the Movement Disorder Society-Sponsored Revision of the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale part III (MDS-UPDRS-III). Sport climbing was associated with a significant reduction of the MDS-UPDRS-III (−12.9 points; 95% CI −15.9 to −9.8), while no significant improvement was to be found in the UT (−3.0 points; 95% CI −6.0 to 0.1). Bradykinesia, rigidity and tremor subscales significantly improved in SC, but not in the unsupervised control group. In terms of feasibility, the study showed a 99% adherence of participants to climbing sessions and a drop-out rate of only 8%. No adverse events occurred. This trial provides class III evidence that sport climbing is highly effective and feasible in mildly to moderately affected PD patients.
HealthNature.com

Risks and prediction of postoperative hypoparathyroidism due to thyroid surgery

We aimed to investigate the prevalence of postoperative hypoparathyroidism (PoH), the relevant factors, and predictors of transient or permanent hypoparathyroidism. The files of 352 patients who underwent bilateral total thyroidectomy alone or with central lymph node dissection and/or lateral neck dissection between June 1, 2019, and November 30, 2019, were retrospectively evaluated. Also, calcium and parathyroid hormone levels measured preoperatively and 4–6 h after surgery, follow-up examination results, and time to resolution of transient PoH were recorded. 16.48% (n = 58) of the surgical patients developed transient PoH and 3.98% (n = 14) developed permanent PoH. Length of hospital stay increased in patients who developed PoH (p < 0.001). Transient PoH developed less in patients who underwent parathyroid autotransplantation, while permanent PoH was not detected (p = 0.001). PoH development was not significantly correlated with nodule size as measured by preoperative thyroid ultrasonography (p = 0.944). Patients who had a serum PTH level ≤ 5.95 pmol/L 4–6 h after surgery had a greater risk of developing permanent PoH (OR 134.84, 95% CI 17.25–1053.82). PoH is more common in female gender and is not significantly correlated with nodule size. Parathyroid autotransplantation can prevent the development of PoH.
Canceronclive.com

Liposomal Irinotecan Combo Improves Outcomes for Patients with Biliary Tract Cancer

Data from the phase 2 NIFTY trial demonstrated that liposomal irinotecan in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin significantly improved progression-free survival and overall survival for patients with metastatic biliary tract cancer whose disease had progressed following first-line line gemcitabine/cisplatin. Data from the phase 2 NIFTY trial (NCT03524508) demonstrated that liposomal irinotecan (Onivyde)...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical significance of tacrolimus intra-patient variability on kidney transplant outcomes according to pre-transplant immunological risk

High intra-patient variability (IPV) of tacrolimus trough concentrations is increasingly recognized as a predictor of poor long-term outcomes in kidney transplant. However, there is a lack of information regarding the association between tacrolimus IPV and graft outcomes according to immunological risk. We analyzed tacrolimus IPV using the coefficient of variability from months 6–12 after transplantation in 1080 kidney transplant recipients. Patients were divided into two immunological risk groups based on pre-transplant panel reactive antibodies and donor-specific antibodies. High immunological risk was defined as panel reactive antibodies ≥ 20% or the presence of donor-specific antibodies. The effects of tacrolimus IPV on graft outcomes were significantly different between low and high immunological risk patients. A multivariable Cox regression model confirmed that high tacrolimus IPV was an independent risk factor for graft failure in the high risk group (HR, 2.90; 95% CI, 1.42–5.95, P = 0.004). In the high risk group, high tacrolimus IPV was also significantly associated with increased risk of antibody-mediated rejection (P = 0.006). In contrast, death-censored graft survival and antibody-mediated rejection in the low immunological risk group was not significantly different by tacrolimus IPV. High tacrolimus IPV significantly increases the risk of graft failure and antibody-mediated rejection in patients with high immunological risk.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

STN–ANT plasticity is crucial for the motor control in Parkinson’s disease model

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 215 (2021) Cite this article. Motor control as a function of the basal ganglia circuit is crucial for every aspect of life and movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease (PD). In PD, the progressive denervation of dopamine in the dorsal striatum leads to inhibition of the direct pathway and facilitation of the indirect pathway and results in activation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and globus pallidus internus (GPi), two important nuclei in the motor loop of basal ganglia.1 Indeed, manipulating STN or GPi via deep brain stimulation (DBS) can correct motor symptoms of both PD patients and animal models. STN-DBS greatly suppresses the resting tremor and reduces dopaminergic medications, but increases the risk of falls, whereas GPi-DBS mainly benefits dyskinesia and gait.2 These observations suggest that other circuit in addition to STN–GPi circuit also plays a role in motor control.
Public HealthNature.com

Clinical and molecular characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection are not yet well described. Here, we compare the clinical and molecular features of patients with long duration of viral shedding (LDs) with those from patients with short duration patients (SDs), and healthy donors (HDs). We find that several cytokines and chemokines, such as interleukin (IL)-2, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and lymphotoxin α (LT-α) are present at lower levels in LDs than SDs. Single-cell RNA sequencing shows that natural killer (NK) cells and CD14+ monocytes are reduced, while regulatory T cells are increased in LDs; moreover, T and NK cells in LDs are less activated than in SDs. Importantly, most cells in LDs show reduced expression of ribosomal protein (RP) genes and related pathways, with this inversed correlation between RP levels and infection duration further validated in 103 independent patients. Our results thus indicate that immunosuppression and low RP expression may be related to the persistence of the viral infection in COVID-19 patients.
CancerNature.com

The impact of different first-line EGFR-TKIs on the clinical outcome of sequential osimertinib treatment in advanced NSCLC with secondary T790M

The impact of different first-line epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)s to the clinical efficacy of osimertinib in EGFR-mutant non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with acquired T790M was still unclear. We enrolled 733 advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC patients with gefitinib, erlotinib or afatinib as first-line EGFR-TKIs treatment for analysis. 373 patients received re-biopsies after progressive disease to first-line EGFR-TKIs treatment, and the total positive rate of T790M was 51.7%. 151 patients who harbored T790M received osimertinib as subsequent treatment. Among them, the median progression-free survival (PFS) of first-line EGFR-TKI (PFS1) was 14.0 months, and the median PFS of osimertinib (PFS2) was 10.1 months. The median PFS1 + PFS2 was 27.5 months, and the median overall survival from first-line EGFR-TKI was 61.3 months. Concerning different first-line EGFR-TKIs, the median PFS2 was 10.9 months in the gefitinib group, 10.0 months in the erlotinib group, and 6.7 months in the afatinib group (p = 0.534). The median PFS1 + PFS2 was 27.7 months, 26.8 months and 24.0 months in the gefitinib, erlotinib, and afatinib group, respectively (p = 0.575). In conclusion, both first-generation and second-generation EGFR-TKIs sequential osimertinib treatment provided good clinical efficacy in advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC patients with acquired T790M mutation.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
CancerNature.com

Prognostic significance of bone marrow and spleen F-FDG uptake in patients with colorectal cancer

Serum inflammatory markers are used in the prognostication of colorectal cancer (CRC); however, the corresponding role of positron emission tomography (PET)-derived inflammatory markers remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate the prognostic value of 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) uptake in the bone marrow and spleen of patients with CRC and evaluate the relationship between FDG uptake estimates in these organs and serum inflammatory markers. In total, 411 patients who underwent preoperative FDG PET/computed tomography (CT) within 1 month of surgery were enrolled. The mean standardized uptake values of the bone marrow and spleen were normalized to the value of the liver, thereby generating bone marrow-to-liver uptake ratio (BLR) and spleen-to-liver uptake ratio (SLR) estimates. The value of BLR and SLR in predicting overall survival (OS) was assessed using the Cox proportional hazards model. The correlation between BLR or SLR and neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) was evaluated. The predictive accuracy of BLR alone and in combination with SLR was compared using the integrated area under the receiver operating characteristic curves (iAUC). In the univariate analysis, BLR (> 1.06) and SLR (> 0.93) were significant predictors of OS. In the multivariate analysis, BLR was an independent predictor of OS (hazard ratio = 5.279; p < 0.001). Both BLR and SLR were correlated with NLR (p < 0.001). A combination of BLR and SLR was better than BLR alone at CRC prognostication (iAUC, 0.561 vs. 0.542). FDG uptake estimates in the bone marrow and spleen may be useful imaging-derived biomarkers of systemic inflammation, supporting CRC prognostication.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Balance response to levodopa predicts balance improvement after bilateral subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation in Parkinson’s disease

The effect of subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation (STN-DBS) on balance function in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and the potential outcome predictive factors remains unclear. We retrospectively included 261 PD patients who underwent STN-DBS and finished the 1-month follow-up (M1) assessment in the explorative set for identifying postoperative balance change predictors, and 111 patients who finished both the M1 and 12-month follow-up (M12) assessment in the validation set for verifying the identified factors. Motor and balance improvement were evaluated through the UPDRS-III and the Berg balance scale (BBS) and pull test (PT), respectively. Candidate predictors of balance improvement included age, disease duration, motor subtypes, baseline severity of PD, cognitive status, motor and balance response to levodopa, and stimulation parameters. In the off-medication condition, STN-DBS significantly improved BBS and PT performance in both the M1 and M12, in both datasets. While in the on-medication condition, no significant balance improvement was observed. Higher preoperative BBS response to levodopa was significantly associated with larger postoperative off-medication, but not on-medication, BBS (p < 0.001) and PT (p < 0.001) improvement in both the M1 and M12. BBS subitems 8, 9, 11, 13, and 14 were the major contributors to the prediction of balance improvement after STN-DBS. STN-DBS improves short-term off-medication, but not on-medication, balance function assessed through BBS and PT. Preoperative BBS response to levodopa best predicts postoperative off-medication balance improvement. For patients who manifested severe balance problems, a levodopa challenge test on BBS or the short version of BBS is recommended.
ScienceNature.com

Frequency-specific alterations of the resting-state BOLD signals in nocturnal enuresis: an fMRI Study

Resting state functional magnetic resonance imaging studies of nocturnal enuresis have focused primarily on regional metrics in the blood oxygen level dependent (BOLD) signal ranging from 0.01 to 0.08 Hz. However, it remains unclear how local metrics show in sub-frequency band. 129 children with nocturnal enuresis (NE) and 37 healthy controls were included in this study. The patients were diagnosed by the pediatricians in Shanghai Children’s Medical Center affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, according to the criteria from International Children's Continence Society (ICCS). Questionnaires were used to evaluate the symptoms of enuresis and completed by the participants. In this study, fALFF, ReHo and PerAF were calculated within five different frequency bands: typical band (0.01–0.08 Hz), slow-5 (0.01–0.027 Hz), slow-4 (0.027–0.073 Hz), slow-3 (0.073–0.198 Hz), and slow-2 (0.198–0.25 Hz). In the typical band, ReHo increased in the left insula and the right thalamus, while fALFF decreased in the right insula in children with NE. Besides, PerAF was increased in the right middle temporal gyrus in these children. The results regarding ReHo, fALFF and PerAF in the typical band was similar to those in slow-5 band, respectively. A correlation was found between the PerAF value of the right middle temporal gyrus and scores of the urinary intention-related wakefulness. Results in other bands were either negative or in white matter. NE children might have abnormal intrinsic neural oscillations mainly on slow-5 bands.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide association identifies the first risk loci for psychosis in Alzheimer disease

NIA-LOAD Family Based Study Consortium, Alzheimer’s Disease Genetics Consortium (ADGC),. Psychotic symptoms, defined as the occurrence of delusions or hallucinations, are frequent in Alzheimer disease (AD with psychosis, AD + P). AD + P affects ~50% of individuals with AD, identifies a subgroup with poor outcomes, and is associated with a greater degree of cognitive impairment and depressive symptoms, compared to subjects without psychosis (AD − P). Although the estimated heritability of AD + P is 61%, genetic sources of risk are unknown. We report a genome-wide meta-analysis of 12,317 AD subjects, 5445 AD + P. Results showed common genetic variation accounted for a significant portion of heritability. Two loci, one in ENPP6 (rs9994623, O.R. (95%CI) 1.16 (1.10, 1.22), p = 1.26 × 10−8) and one spanning the 3′-UTR of an alternatively spliced transcript of SUMF1 (rs201109606, O.R. 0.65 (0.56–0.76), p = 3.24 × 10−8), had genome-wide significant associations with AD + P. Gene-based analysis identified a significant association with APOE, due to the APOE risk haplotype ε4. AD + P demonstrated negative genetic correlations with cognitive and educational attainment and positive genetic correlation with depressive symptoms. We previously observed a negative genetic correlation with schizophrenia; instead, we now found a stronger negative correlation with the related phenotype of bipolar disorder. Analysis of polygenic risk scores supported this genetic correlation and documented a positive genetic correlation with risk variation for AD, beyond the effect of ε4. We also document a small set of SNPs likely to affect risk for AD + P and AD or schizophrenia. These findings provide the first unbiased identification of the association of psychosis in AD with common genetic variation and provide insights into its genetic architecture.
ScienceNature.com

Impact of daily high dose oral vitamin D therapy on the inflammatory markers in patients with COVID 19 disease

COVID 19 is known to cause immune dysregulation and vitamin D is a known immunomodulator. This study aims to objectively investigate the impact of Pulse D therapy in reducing the inflammatory markers of COVID-19. Consented COVID-19 patients with hypovitaminosis D were evaluated for inflammatory markers (N/L ratio, CRP, LDH, IL6, Ferritin) along with vitamin D on 0th day and 9th/11th day as per their respective BMI category. Subjects were randomised into VD and NVD groups. VD group received Pulse D therapy (targeted daily supplementation of 60,000 IUs of vitamin D for 8 or 10 days depending upon their BMI) in addition to the standard treatment. NVD group received standard treatment alone. Differences in the variables between the two groups were analysed for statistical significance. Eighty seven out of one hundred and thirty subjects have completed the study (VD:44, NVD:43). Vitamin D level has increased from 16 ± 6 ng/ml to 89 ± 32 ng/ml after Pulse D therapy in VD group and highly significant (p < 0.01) reduction of all the measured inflammatory markers was noted. Reduction of markers in NVD group was insignificant (p > 0.05). The difference in the reduction of markers between the groups (NVD vs VD) was highly significant (p < 0.01). Therapeutic improvement in vitamin D to 80–100 ng/ml has significantly reduced the inflammatory markers associated with COVID-19 without any side effects. Hence, adjunctive Pulse D therapy can be added safely to the existing treatment protocols of COVID-19 for improved outcomes.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Liver Transplant Outcomes Improving for US Patients With HIV/HCV

While liver transplant outcomes were historically poor in people coinfected with HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV), they have improved significantly in the era of direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapy, a recent analysis of U.S. organ transplant data showed. The availability of highly potent DAA therapy should change how transplant specialists...
ScienceNature.com

Elucidation of the relationship between sensory processing and white matter using diffusion tensor imaging tractography in young adults

Sensory processing and behaviors are altered during the development of connectivity between the sensory cortices and multiple brain regions in an experience-dependent manner. To reveal the relationship between sensory processing and brain white matter, we investigated the association between the Adolescent/Adult Sensory Profile (AASP) and neural connectivity in the white matter tracts of 84 healthy young adults using diffusion tensor imaging (DTI). We observed a positive relationship between AASP scores (i.e., sensory sensitivity, sensation avoiding, activity level)/subscores (i.e., sensory sensitivity–activity level, sensation avoiding–touch) and DTI parameters in the cingulum–cingulate gyrus bundle (CCG) and between AASP subscores (i.e., sensory sensitivity–auditory) and a diffusion parameter in the uncinate fasciculus (UNC). The diffusion parameters that correlated with AASP scores/subscores and AASP quadrant scores (i.e., sensory avoiding and sensitivity) were axonal diffusivity (AD) and mean diffusivity (MD) in the CCG and MD in the UNC. Moreover, the increased sensory avoiding and sensitivity scores represent the sensitization of sensory processing, and the level of diffusivity parameters indicates white matter microstructure variability, such as axons and myelin from diffusivity of water molecules. Thus, the present study suggests that the CCG and UNC are critical white matter microstructures for determining the level of sensory processing in young adults.
Women's HealthNature.com

The effect of pregnancy on maternal cognition

To determine whether there are differences in measures of cognitive function between second and third trimester pregnant women compared to non-pregnant controls. This prospective study comprised 40 pregnant and 40 non-pregnant women, 20–40 years old, native-Hebrew speakers who were recruited from the outpatient clinics during a period of nearly 2 years. The patients underwent cognitive and affective evaluation. The performance on the three following tests: difficult and total items of Verbal Paired Associates, the Digit Span—forward and the Naming Objects and Fingers test scores were significantly better among non- pregnant women. All the other test results were similar between the two groups, including the depression scores. On multivariate linear regression analysis, after adjusting for age and years of education , Verbal Paired Associates total score (p = 0.04), and Naming Objects and Fingers (p = 0.01) remained significantly associated with pregnancy, but not Digit Span (p = 0.09). Our study demonstrates an impairment in memory among pregnant women. Furthermore language skills, particularly naming, were also impaired, a finding which has not been previously described.