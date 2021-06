I have a love-hate relationship with the warning lights on my car. I had a couple of cars where it seemed like something broke every month. Whenever I see a warning light, my first thought is always the worst-case scenario. However, I love that the warning lights come on long before the car is about to break down. Learning to listen to the warning lights helps keep the car running better and for longer. God gives us lots of warning lights but, like most people with their car, things need to completely break down before we learn to love the warning lights.