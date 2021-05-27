Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

A high mutation load of m.14597A>G in MT-ND6 causes Leigh syndrome

By Yoshihito Kishita, Kaori Ishikawa, Kazuto Nakada, Jun-Ichi Hayashi, Takuya Fushimi, Masaru Shimura, Masakazu Kohda, Akira Ohtake, Kei Murayama, Yasushi Okazaki
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeigh syndrome (LS) is an early-onset progressive neurodegenerative disorder associated with mitochondrial deficiency. m.14597A>G (p.Ile26Thr) in the MT-ND6 gene was reported to cause Leberʼs hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) or dementia/dysarthria. In previous reports, less than 90% heteroplasmy was shown to result in adult-onset disease. Here, by whole mitochondrial sequencing, we identified m.14597A>G mutation of a patient with LS. PCR–RFLP analysis on fibroblasts from the patient revealed a high mutation load (> 90% heteroplasmy). We performed functional assays using cybrid cell models generated by fusing mtDNA-less rho0 HeLa cells with enucleated cells from patient fibroblasts carrying the m.14597A>G variant. Cybrid cell lines bearing the m.14597A>G variant exhibited severe effects on mitochondrial complex I activity. Additionally, impairment of cell proliferation, decreased ATP production and reduced oxygen consumption rate were observed in the cybrid cell lines bearing the m.14597A>G variant when the cells were metabolically stressed in medium containing galactose, indicating mitochondrial respiratory chain defects. These results suggest that a high mutation load of m.14597A>G leads to LS via a mitochondrial complex I defect, rather than LHON or dementia/dysarthria.

www.nature.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Mutation#Blindness#Dna Mutations#M C#Blood Cells#Brain Cells#Nerve Cells#Skin Cells#Leber S#Pcr#Rflp#Atp#Lhon#Mim#Mt Coiii#Mt Tk#Mt Tv#Mt Tw#Japanese#Cfrm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
Related
CancerNature.com

NLR and BRCA mutational status in patients with high grade serous advanced ovarian cancer

Laboratory-markers of the systemic inflammatory-response, such as neutrophil/lymphocyte-ratio (NLR) have been studied as prognostic factors in several tumors but in OC-patients their role is still controversial and no data about the possible correlation with the BRCA-status has been ever reported. We consecutively enrolled a series of 397 newly diagnosed high-grade serous-advanced OC-patients. All patients were tested for BRCA-mutational-status and blood-parameters have been collected 48 h before staging-surgery. A significant correlation of NLR with disease distribution (p < 0.005) was found and patients with NLR < 4 underwent primary-debulking-surgery more frequently (p-value 0.001), with a lower surgical-complexity-score (p-value 0.002). Regarding survival-data, patients with NLR < 4 had a significant 7-month increase in mPFS (26 vs 19 months, p = 0.009); focusing on the BRCA-status, among both BRCA-mutated and BRCA-wild type patients, those with lower NLR had a significantly prolonged mPFS compared to patients with NLR > 4 (BRCA-mutated: 35 vs 23 months, p = 0.03; BRCA-wt: 19 vs 16 months, p = 0.05). At multivariate-analysis, independent factors of prolonged PFS were BRCA mutational status, having received complete cytoreduction and NLR < 4. Also, the strongest predictors of longer OS were BRCA-mutational status, having received complete cytoreductive surgery, NLR < 4 and age. NLR is confirmed to be a prognostic marker in OC-patients and it seems unrelated with BRCA-mutational status.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Surfactant protein A modulates the activities of the JAK/STAT pathway in suppressing Th1 and Th17 polarization in murine OVA-induced allergic asthma

Asthma is an allergic inflammatory lung disease affecting nearly 300 million people worldwide. To better understand asthma, new regulators must be identified. We conducted a study to investigate the effect and mechanisms of action of surfactant protein A (SPA) in OVA-induced asthmatic mice. Treatment with SPA delayed the onset of asthma, decreased its severity, as well as notably suppressed pro-inflammatory cytokine production. Furthermore, SPA-treated mice possessed more leukocytes; more CD4+ T cells infiltrated the spleen in the SPA-treated mice than in the control mice, and there were decreased percentages of Th1 and Th17 cells in vivo. In addition, expression levels of the T-bet (Th1 transcription factor) and RORγt (Th17 transcription factor) genes were significantly downregulated by SPA treatment. Moreover, SPA reduced the production and mRNA expression of pro-inflammatory cytokine mRNAs in activated T cells in vivo. Mechanistically, SPA could inhibit STAT1/4 and STAT3 phosphorylation, resulting in the differentiation of Th1 and suppression of Th17 cells, respectively. In the presence of CD3/CD28 expression, STAT1/4 and STAT3 were activated but suppressed by SPA, which was responsible for the augmentation of Th1 and Th17 differentiation. This result showed that SPA can effectively modulate the JAK/STAT pathway by suppressing Th1 and Th17 differentiation, thus preventing asthma. The present study reveals the novel immunomodulatory activity of SPA and highlights the importance of further investigating the effects of SPA on asthma.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

STN–ANT plasticity is crucial for the motor control in Parkinson’s disease model

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 215 (2021) Cite this article. Motor control as a function of the basal ganglia circuit is crucial for every aspect of life and movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease (PD). In PD, the progressive denervation of dopamine in the dorsal striatum leads to inhibition of the direct pathway and facilitation of the indirect pathway and results in activation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and globus pallidus internus (GPi), two important nuclei in the motor loop of basal ganglia.1 Indeed, manipulating STN or GPi via deep brain stimulation (DBS) can correct motor symptoms of both PD patients and animal models. STN-DBS greatly suppresses the resting tremor and reduces dopaminergic medications, but increases the risk of falls, whereas GPi-DBS mainly benefits dyskinesia and gait.2 These observations suggest that other circuit in addition to STN–GPi circuit also plays a role in motor control.
ScienceNature.com

A novel de novo NIPA1 missense mutation associated to hereditary spastic paraplegia

SPG6 accounts for 1% of autosomal dominant Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) and is caused by pathogenic variants in NIPA1, which encodes a magnesium transporter located in plasma membrane and early endosomes, implicated in neuronal development and maintenance. Here we report a 39-year-old woman affected by progressive gait disturbance associated to absence seizures episodes within childhood. Clinical exome sequencing identified a likely pathogenic de novo heterozygous variant in NIPA1 (NM_144599.5 c.249 C > G; p.Asn83Lys). Molecular modelling was performed to evaluate putative functional consequence of the NIPA1 protein. Indeed, the Asn83Lys modification is predicted to induce a significant perturbation of the protein structure, altering signal transduction or small-molecule transport by modulating the length of the second transmembrane domain. This is the first study reporting a SPG6-affected patient harbouring the NIPA1 p.Asn83Lys mutation.
HealthNature.com

Association of assisted reproductive technology, germline de novo mutations and congenital heart defects in a prospective birth cohort study

Emerging evidence suggests that children conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART) have a higher risk of congenital heart defects (CHDs) even when there is no family history. De novo mutation (DNM) is a well-known cause of sporadic congenital diseases; however, whether ART procedures increase the number of germline DNM (gDNM) has not yet been well studied. Here, we performed whole-genome sequencing of 1137 individuals from 160 families conceived through ART and 205 families conceived spontaneously. Children conceived via ART carried 4.59 more gDNMs than children conceived spontaneously, including 3.32 paternal and 1.26 maternal DNMs, after correcting for parental age at conception, cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking, and exercise behaviors. Paternal DNMs in offspring conceived via ART are characterized by C>T substitutions at CpG sites, which potentially affect protein-coding genes and are significantly associated with the increased risk of CHD. In addition, the accumulation of non-coding functional mutations was independently associated with CHD and 87.9% of the mutations were originated from the father. Among ART offspring, infertility of the father was associated with elevated paternal DNMs; usage of both recombinant and urinary follicle-stimulating hormone and high-dosage human chorionic gonadotropin trigger was associated with an increase of maternal DNMs. In sum, the increased gDNMs in offspring conceived by ART were primarily originated from fathers, indicating that ART itself may not be a major reason for the accumulation of gDNMs. Our findings emphasize the importance of evaluating the germline status of the fathers in families with the use of ART.
ScienceNature.com

ELOF1 is a transcription-coupled DNA repair factor that directs RNA polymerase II ubiquitylation

Cells employ transcription-coupled repair (TCR) to eliminate transcription-blocking DNA lesions. DNA damage-induced binding of the TCR-specific repair factor CSB to RNA polymerase II (RNAPII) triggers RNAPII ubiquitylation of a single lysine (K1268) by the CRL4CSA ubiquitin ligase. How CRL4CSA is specifically directed towards K1268 is unknown. Here, we identify ELOF1 as the missing link that facilitates RNAPII ubiquitylation, a key signal for the assembly of downstream repair factors. This function requires its constitutive interaction with RNAPII close to K1268, revealing ELOF1 as a specificity factor that binds and positions CRL4CSA for optimal RNAPII ubiquitylation. Drug–genetic interaction screening also revealed a CSB-independent pathway in which ELOF1 prevents R-loops in active genes and protects cells against DNA replication stress. Our study offers key insights into the molecular mechanisms of TCR and provides a genetic framework of the interplay between transcriptional stress responses and DNA replication.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide copy number variation analysis of hepatitis B infection in a Japanese population

Genome-wide association studies have been performed to identify common genetic variants associated with hepatitis B (HB). However, little is known about copy number variations (CNVs) in HB. In this study, we performed a genome-wide CNV analysis between 1830 healthy controls and 1031 patients with HB infection after quality control. Using signal calling by the Axiom Analysis Suite and CNV detection by PennCNV software, we obtained a total of 4494 CNVs across all individuals. The genes with CNVs that were found only in the HB patients were associated with the immune system, such as antigen processing. A gene-level CNV association test revealed statistically significant CNVs in the contactin 6 (CNTN6) gene. Moreover, we also performed gene-level CNV association tests in disease subgroups, including hepatocellular carcinoma patients, liver cirrhosis patients, and HBV carriers, including asymptomatic carriers and patients with HBV-derived chronic hepatitis. Our findings from germline cells suggested that patient-specific CNVs may be inherent genetic risk factors for HB.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

LncRNA Bmp1 promotes the healing of intestinal mucosal lesions via the miR-128-3p/PHF6/PI3K/AKT pathway

Intestinal mucosal injuries are directly or indirectly related to many common acute and chronic diseases. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are expressed in many diseases, including intestinal mucosal injury. However, the relationship between lncRNAs and intestinal mucosal injury has not been determined. Here, we investigated the functions and mechanisms of action of lncRNA Bmp1 on damaged intestinal mucosa. We found that Bmp1 was increased in damaged intestinal mucosal tissue and Bmp1 overexpression was able to alleviate intestinal mucosal injury. Bmp1 overexpression was found to influence cell proliferation, colony formation, and migration in IEC-6 or HIEC-6 cells. Moreover, miR-128-3p was downregulated after Bmp1 overexpression, and upregulation of miR-128-3p reversed the effects of Bmp1 overexpression in IEC-6 cells. Phf6 was observed to be a target of miR-128-3p. Furthermore, PHF6 overexpression affected IEC-6 cells by activating PI3K/AKT signaling which was mediated by the miR-128-3p/PHF6 axis. In conclusion, Bmp1 was found to promote the expression of PHF6 through the sponge miR-128-3p, activating the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway to promote cell migration and proliferation.
CancerNature.com

G-MDSCs promote aging-related cardiac fibrosis by activating myofibroblasts and preventing senescence

Aging is one of the most prominent risk factors for heart failure. Myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) accumulate in aged tissue and have been confirmed to be associated with various aging-related diseases. However, the role of MDSCs in the aging heart remains unknown. Through RNA-seq and biochemical approaches, we found that granulocytic MDSCs (G-MDSCs) accumulated significantly in the aging heart compared with monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs). Therefore, we explored the effects of G-MDSCs on the aging heart. We found that the adoptive transfer of G-MDSCs of aging mice to young hearts resulted in cardiac diastolic dysfunction by inducing cardiac fibrosis, similar to that in aging hearts. S100A8/A9 derived from G-MDSCs induced inflammatory phenotypes and increased the osteopontin (OPN) level in fibroblasts. The upregulation of fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) expression in fibroblasts mediated by G-MDSCs promoted antisenescence and antiapoptotic phenotypes of fibroblasts. SOX9 is the downstream gene of FGF2 and is required for FGF2-mediated and G-MDSC-mediated profibrotic effects. Interestingly, both FGF2 levels and SOX9 levels were upregulated in fibroblasts but not in G-MDSCs and were independent of S100A8/9. Therefore, a novel FGF2-SOX9 signaling axis that regulates fibroblast self-renewal and antiapoptotic phenotypes was identified. Our study revealed the mechanism by which G-MDSCs promote cardiac fibrosis via the secretion of S100A8/A9 and the regulation of FGF2-SOX9 signaling in fibroblasts during aging.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
CancerNature.com

A carbazole compound, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde, plays an antitumor function through reactivation of the p53 pathway in human melanoma cells

P53, the major tumor suppressor, is frequently mutated in many cancers, and up to 84% of human melanomas harbor wild-type p53, which is considered to be an ideal target for melanoma therapy. Here, we evaluated the antitumor activity of a carbazole derivative, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde (ECCA), on melanoma cells. ECCA had a selectively strong inhibitory activity against the growth of BRAF-mutated and BRAF-wild-type melanoma cells but had little effect on normal human primary melanocytes. ECCA inhibited melanoma cell growth by increasing cell apoptosis, which was associated with the upregulation of caspase activities and was significantly abrogated by the addition of a caspase inhibitor. In vivo assays confirmed that ECCA suppressed melanoma growth by enhancing cell apoptosis and reducing cell proliferation, and importantly ECCA did not have any evident toxic effects on normal tissues. RNA-Seq analysis identified several pathways related to cell apoptosis that were affected by ECCA, notably, activation of the p53 signaling pathway. Biochemical assays demonstrated that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p53 at Ser15 in melanoma cells harboring wild-type p53, and importantly, the knockdown or deletion of p53 in those cells counteracted the ECCA-induced apoptosis, as well as senescence. Further investigations revealed that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p38-MAPK and c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK), and treatment with either a p38-MAPK or a JNK inhibitor rescued the cell growth inhibition elicited by ECCA, which depended on the expression of the p53 gene. Finally, the combination of ECCA with a BRAF inhibitor significantly enhanced the growth inhibition of melanoma cells. In summary, our study demonstrates that the carbazole derivative, ECCA, induces melanoma cell apoptosis and senescence through the activation of p53 to significantly and selectively suppress the growth of melanoma cells without affecting normal human melanocytes, suggesting its potential to develop a new drug for melanoma therapy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Primary tumor resection improves survival in patients with multifocal intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma based on a population study

The purpose of our study was to evaluate the effect of surgery on the survival and prognosis of patients with multifocal intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICCA). Patients with multifocal ICCA were selected from the SEER (Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results) database between 2010 and 2016. Kaplan–Meier analyses and log-rank tests were used to evaluate the difference in survival between the surgery group and the non-surgery group. We applied the Cox proportional hazards regression model to identify prognostic factors of overall survival (OS) and cancer-specific survival (CSS). In total, 580 patients were enrolled in our study, including 151 patients who underwent surgery and 429 patients who did not. The median survival time of surgical patients was longer than non-surgical patients (OS: 25 months vs. 8 months, p < 0.001; CSS: 40 months vs. 25 months, p < 0.001). Similarly, the 5-year survival rate in the surgery group was significantly higher than those in the non-surgery group (5-year OS rate: 12.91% vs. 0%; p < 0.001; 5-year CSS rate:26.91% vs. 0%; p < 0.001). Multivariate Cox analysis showed that the OS (HR:0.299, 95% CI: 0.229–0.390, p < 0.001) and CSS (HR:0.305, 95% CI:0.222–0.419, p < 0.001) of patients undergoing surgical resection were significantly improved. Meanwhile, after propensity score matching (PSM) of the original data, we come to the same conclusion.
CancerNature.com

Cytokine release syndrome in a patient with colorectal cancer after vaccination with BNT162b2

Patients with cancer are currently prioritized in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination programs globally, which includes administration of mRNA vaccines. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) has not been reported with mRNA vaccines and is an extremely rare immune-related adverse event of immune checkpoint inhibitors. We present a case of CRS that occurred 5 d after vaccination with BTN162b2 (tozinameran)—the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine—in a patient with colorectal cancer on long-standing anti-PD-1 monotherapy. The CRS was evidenced by raised inflammatory markers, thrombocytopenia, elevated cytokine levels (IFN-γ/IL-2R/IL-18/IL-16/IL-10) and steroid responsiveness. The close temporal association of vaccination and diagnosis of CRS in this case suggests that CRS was a vaccine-related adverse event; with anti-PD1 blockade as a potential contributor. Overall, further prospective pharmacovigillence data are needed in patients with cancer, but the benefit–risk profile remains strongly in favor of COVID-19 vaccination in this population.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide association identifies the first risk loci for psychosis in Alzheimer disease

NIA-LOAD Family Based Study Consortium, Alzheimer’s Disease Genetics Consortium (ADGC),. Psychotic symptoms, defined as the occurrence of delusions or hallucinations, are frequent in Alzheimer disease (AD with psychosis, AD + P). AD + P affects ~50% of individuals with AD, identifies a subgroup with poor outcomes, and is associated with a greater degree of cognitive impairment and depressive symptoms, compared to subjects without psychosis (AD − P). Although the estimated heritability of AD + P is 61%, genetic sources of risk are unknown. We report a genome-wide meta-analysis of 12,317 AD subjects, 5445 AD + P. Results showed common genetic variation accounted for a significant portion of heritability. Two loci, one in ENPP6 (rs9994623, O.R. (95%CI) 1.16 (1.10, 1.22), p = 1.26 × 10−8) and one spanning the 3′-UTR of an alternatively spliced transcript of SUMF1 (rs201109606, O.R. 0.65 (0.56–0.76), p = 3.24 × 10−8), had genome-wide significant associations with AD + P. Gene-based analysis identified a significant association with APOE, due to the APOE risk haplotype ε4. AD + P demonstrated negative genetic correlations with cognitive and educational attainment and positive genetic correlation with depressive symptoms. We previously observed a negative genetic correlation with schizophrenia; instead, we now found a stronger negative correlation with the related phenotype of bipolar disorder. Analysis of polygenic risk scores supported this genetic correlation and documented a positive genetic correlation with risk variation for AD, beyond the effect of ε4. We also document a small set of SNPs likely to affect risk for AD + P and AD or schizophrenia. These findings provide the first unbiased identification of the association of psychosis in AD with common genetic variation and provide insights into its genetic architecture.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

A meta-analysis of epigenome-wide association studies in Alzheimer’s disease highlights novel differentially methylated loci across cortex

Epigenome-wide association studies of Alzheimer’s disease have highlighted neuropathology-associated DNA methylation differences, although existing studies have been limited in sample size and utilized different brain regions. Here, we combine data from six DNA methylomic studies of Alzheimer’s disease (N = 1453 unique individuals) to identify differential methylation associated with Braak stage in different brain regions and across cortex. We identify 236 CpGs in the prefrontal cortex, 95 CpGs in the temporal gyrus and ten CpGs in the entorhinal cortex at Bonferroni significance, with none in the cerebellum. Our cross-cortex meta-analysis (N = 1408 donors) identifies 220 CpGs associated with neuropathology, annotated to 121 genes, of which 84 genes have not been previously reported at this significance threshold. We have replicated our findings using two further DNA methylomic datasets consisting of a further >600 unique donors. The meta-analysis summary statistics are available in our online data resource (www.epigenomicslab.com/ad-meta-analysis/).
CancerNature.com

Prognostic significance of bone marrow and spleen F-FDG uptake in patients with colorectal cancer

Serum inflammatory markers are used in the prognostication of colorectal cancer (CRC); however, the corresponding role of positron emission tomography (PET)-derived inflammatory markers remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate the prognostic value of 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) uptake in the bone marrow and spleen of patients with CRC and evaluate the relationship between FDG uptake estimates in these organs and serum inflammatory markers. In total, 411 patients who underwent preoperative FDG PET/computed tomography (CT) within 1 month of surgery were enrolled. The mean standardized uptake values of the bone marrow and spleen were normalized to the value of the liver, thereby generating bone marrow-to-liver uptake ratio (BLR) and spleen-to-liver uptake ratio (SLR) estimates. The value of BLR and SLR in predicting overall survival (OS) was assessed using the Cox proportional hazards model. The correlation between BLR or SLR and neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) was evaluated. The predictive accuracy of BLR alone and in combination with SLR was compared using the integrated area under the receiver operating characteristic curves (iAUC). In the univariate analysis, BLR (> 1.06) and SLR (> 0.93) were significant predictors of OS. In the multivariate analysis, BLR was an independent predictor of OS (hazard ratio = 5.279; p < 0.001). Both BLR and SLR were correlated with NLR (p < 0.001). A combination of BLR and SLR was better than BLR alone at CRC prognostication (iAUC, 0.561 vs. 0.542). FDG uptake estimates in the bone marrow and spleen may be useful imaging-derived biomarkers of systemic inflammation, supporting CRC prognostication.
HealthNature.com

The impact of acute diarrhea on the coagulation status of patients with vitamin K antagonists

Acute diarrhea is associated with a reduced absorption of both vitamin K antagonists (VKA) and vitamin K itself. To date, the net effect on the coagulation status of subjects with VKA remains elusive. We performed a systematic retrospective single-center analysis using an electronic data extraction approach to identify subjects with plasmatic anticoagulation (either VKA or direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC)) and diarrhea in a German University Hospital over a period of eight years. Acute diarrhea and complete documentation of coagulation status on admission were defined as inclusion criteria, anticoagulation other than VKA/DOAC and obvious inadherence as exclusion criteria. Subjects with VKA/DOAC admitted for hypertension served as control group. Data extraction yielded 356 subjects with gastrointestinal diagnoses and 198 hypertensive subjects, 55 and 83 of whom fulfilled all in- and exclusion criteria. INR values of subjects with VKA were significantly higher in subjects with diarrhea than in hypertensive controls (4.3 ± 3.7 vs. 2.3 ± 0.7, p < 0.001). The distribution of subjects having INR values lower, higher or within the target range differed significantly among groups with a substantially higher prevalence of overanticoagulation in the diarrhea group (46.4% vs. 14.3%, p < 0.001). In a multinomial logistic regression model, acute diarrhea was significantly associated with overanticoagulation (odds ratio 7.2, 95% confidence interval 2.163–23.921; p < 0.001), whereas age, sex, creatinine, and indication of anticoagulation were not (p > 0.05 each). Acute diarrhea is associated with a highly increased risk for overanticoagulation in patients with VKA. Thus, gastroenteritis necessitates a close monitoring of INR in order to identify subjects needing a temporary pause of VKA therapy.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression changes and DNA damage after ex vivo exposure of peripheral blood cells to various CT photon spectra

Dual-energy CT provides enhanced diagnostic power with similar or even reduced radiation dose as compared to single-energy CT. Its principle is based on the distinct physical properties of low and high energetic photons, which, however, may also affect the biological effectiveness and hence the extent of CT-induced cellular damage. Therefore, a comparative analysis of biological effectiveness of dual- and single-energy CT scans with focus on early gene regulation and frequency of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) was performed. Blood samples from three healthy individuals were irradiated ex vivo with single-energy (80 kV and 150 kV) and dual-energy tube voltages (80 kV/Sn150kV) employing a modern dual source CT scanner resulting in Volume Computed Tomography Dose Index (CTDIvol) of 15.79–18.26 mGy and dose length product (DLP) of 606.7–613.8 mGy*cm. Non-irradiated samples served as a control. Differential gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells was analyzed 6 h after irradiation using whole transcriptome sequencing. DSB frequency was studied by 53BP1 + γH2AX co-immunostaining and microscopic evaluation of their focal accumulation at DSBs. Neither the analysis of gene expression nor DSB frequency provided any evidence for significantly increased biological effectiveness of dual-energy CT in comparison to samples irradiated with particular single-energy CT spectra. Relative to control, irradiated samples were characterized by a significantly higher rate of DSBs (p < 0.001) and the shared upregulation of five genes, AEN, BAX, DDB2, FDXR and EDA2R, which have already been suggested as radiation-induced biomarkers in previous studies. Despite steadily decreasing doses, CT diagnostics remain a genotoxic stressor with impact on gene regulation and DNA integrity. However, no evidence was found that varying X-ray spectra of CT impact the extent of cellular damage.
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell epigenomic landscape of peripheral immune cells reveals establishment of trained immunity in individuals convalescing from COVID-19

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection often causes severe complications and even death. However, asymptomatic infection has also been reported, highlighting the difference in immune responses among individuals. Here we performed single-cell chromatin accessibility and T cell-receptor analyses of peripheral blood mononuclear cells collected from individuals convalescing from COVID-19 and healthy donors. Chromatin remodelling was observed in both innate and adaptive immune cells in the individuals convalescing from COVID-19. Compared with healthy donors, recovered individuals contained abundant TBET-enriched CD16+ and IRF1-enriched CD14+ monocytes with sequential trained and activated epigenomic states. The B-cell lineage in recovered individuals exhibited an accelerated developmental programme from immature B cells to antibody-producing plasma cells. Finally, an integrated analysis of single-cell T cell-receptor clonality with the chromatin accessibility landscape revealed the expansion of putative SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T cells with epigenomic profiles that promote the differentiation of effector or memory cells. Overall, our data suggest that immune cells of individuals convalescing from COVID-19 exhibit global remodelling of the chromatin accessibility landscape, indicative of the establishment of immunological memory.