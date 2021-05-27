Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Brendan Williams: We have witnessed incredible resilience

By Editorials
Union Leader
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCREATED IN 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which follows Mother’s Day, celebrates the work of staff in nursing homes. Last year during this special week we were in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases in a single day in New Hampshire long-term care had peaked at 111 on April 11, a level not exceeded until the post-Thanksgiving surge in December. Staff were working overtime to combat an unseen threat, and it was hardly a time for celebrating.

www.unionleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Chris Sununu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Firehouse Subs#Ppe#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg spar over Biden's outburst at CNN reporter

"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got into a heated exchange Thursday after McCain criticized President Biden for snapping at a reporter following a press conference on his European trip the day before. “Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior," McCain said, referring...