Brendan Williams: We have witnessed incredible resilience

CREATED IN 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which follows Mother’s Day, celebrates the work of staff in nursing homes. Last year during this special week we were in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases in a single day in New Hampshire long-term care had peaked at 111 on April 11, a level not exceeded until the post-Thanksgiving surge in December. Staff were working overtime to combat an unseen threat, and it was hardly a time for celebrating.