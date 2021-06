SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — This year Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency commemorates 39 years of helping families throughout southwest Michigan. SMCAA was established in 1982 “to wage war on poverty in Cass and Van Buren counties by promoting self-sufficiency for those of limited income, ensuring that all residents are able to live in dignity, implementing innovative and cost-effective programs to improve the lives and living conditions of the impoverished, providing support and instruction for everyone in need of assistance, and being a major voice of reason in establishing welfare system reforms,” officials said.