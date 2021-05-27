Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Condemned by Republicans & Democrats for Holocaust Comments

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZqEZ_0aD5xAf500

Lawmakers from both parties are condemning recent comments made by Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

Greene compared mask mandates in the House chamber to the Nazis forcing millions of Jews to wear fabric stars before being taken to concentration camps.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Greene’s comments appalling but hasn’t mentioned any possible consequences.

Some people from her own party, like Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, believe she should be punished.

Greene defended her comments on social media, calling herself “pro-Israeli” and refused to apologize.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust#Jews#House Democrats#Social Democrats#Republican Lawmakers#Nazis#Calling#Concentration Camps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPost Register

Opinion: Few Republicans have integrity anymore

Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, and many other disillusioned Republicans, are contemplating having Liz Cheney removed from her position of power. Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. This congresswoman from Wyoming voted to impeach Trump, as did Sen. Mitt Romney. Both of these individuals are...
U.S. PoliticsUnion Leader

Letter: GOP rejects Jan 6 commission

To the Editor: Apparently an insurrection to overthrow the U.S. government, derail the 200+ year tradition of peaceful transition of power, murder elected officials, steal an election and riot against the Capitol police isn’t sufficient grounds to have a bipartisan investigative commission? Why? Because the truth “might make Trump or the GOP look bad.”
U.S. PoliticsDaily Advance

GOP chooses Big Lie over Jan. 6 truths

Insurrection: “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” That pretty much nails it, doesn’t it? So, why do some Republicans insist on saying the insurrection of Jan. 6 was not an insurrection? Why do they want to characterize the violent attack as just “a normal tourist visit?”. Now we...
Las Vegas, NVcrossroadstoday.com

GOP candidate for governor Lee makes pitch to Republicans

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee left the Democratic Party and joined the GOP less than two months ago. But the gubernatorial candidate is working to assure Republicans that he’s one of them. Lee, who left his party of more than two decades in April, citing...
Congress & CourtsMartinsville Bulletin

McCarthy wants to arm GOP for for battle in 2022

For Republicans to win back the majority in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said GOP candidates, whether they are incumbents or challengers, must spend time with voters in their communities and come up with solutions about their concerns. The House minority leader said spending time focusing on the latest...
Minoritiesnny360.com

Editorial — Post-Star: Now a leader, Stefanik should confront the hate-mongers

GLENS FALLS — It’s wearisome to have to call out the ignorant, hateful comments of people like Marjorie Taylor Greene over and over, but someone has to. And those in positions of authority, like our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, who could make the Greenes of the world as irrelevant as they deserve to be, refuse to do the right thing. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, after five days of silence, finally muttered that Greene’s comments were appalling then segued into an attack on Nancy Pelosi. Stefanik, who has repeatedly expressed her indignation over the behavior of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also waited five days to criticize a colleague who compared wearing a mask during a pandemic to being forced to identify yourself as a Jew so you could be ostracized, terrorized and murdered. Finally, on [May 25], Stefanik sent out this tweet: “Equating mask wearing and vaccines to the Holocaust belittles the most significant human atrocities ever committed. We must all work together to educate our fellow Americans on the unthinkable horrors of the Holocaust.”
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Republicans are pushing country toward disaster

Just because Joe Biden won the Presidency and the Democrats control the House and the Senate (by a whisker and the votes of VP Kamala Harris, when necessary), does not mean that Trump's and his minions' threat to our Democracy is over. Biden's speech to Congress may be optimistic. The Republicans universally neither applauded nor stood up when the President set forth the outlines of his American Rescue Plan. As Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said, his focus is 100% on stopping the Biden administration, just like his desire to make Obama a “one-term President.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Frightening New Republican Consensus

Former President Donald Trump has been speaking publicly about running to reclaim the White House in 2024, but he’s also reportedly expecting to make a comeback before then. “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ ace Trump reporter, tweeted Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Following GOP filibuster, Dems have options for Jan. 6 investigation

The circumstances are difficult to believe, and even harder to defend. A violent, insurrectionist mob attacked our seat of government with the intention of derailing the certification of an American election. When Democrats called for an independent commission, Republicans made a series of unreasonable demands, which Democrats nevertheless accepted. Republicans...
Congress & CourtsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Shame on McCarthy, McConnell and other GOP leaders

On Jan. 13, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stood on the House floor and stated Trump bears responsibility for the attack on Congress, and he called for a fact-finding commission. He appointed a Republican representative to negotiate the terms. The independent commission would be made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats not currently serving in Congress and who no longer had political aspirations, and the commission would be mandated to end by Dec. 31. By the time the vote on May 19 was taken, McCarthy had changed his mind, but the legislation was passed with 35 Republican votes.