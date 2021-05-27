Marjorie Taylor-Greene Condemned by Republicans & Democrats for Holocaust Comments

Lawmakers from both parties are condemning recent comments made by Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

Greene compared mask mandates in the House chamber to the Nazis forcing millions of Jews to wear fabric stars before being taken to concentration camps.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Greene’s comments appalling but hasn’t mentioned any possible consequences.

Some people from her own party, like Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, believe she should be punished.

Greene defended her comments on social media, calling herself “pro-Israeli” and refused to apologize.