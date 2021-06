​An emergency sewer repair will result in the closure of a portion of Wolfsnare Road starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. To safely facilitate this work, Wolfsnare Road will be closed between First Colonial Road and Gloria Place. Motorists will be detoured via First Colonial Road, Laskin Road and Regency Drive. Area residents will have access to their properties at all times. This work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, weather permitting.