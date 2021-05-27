Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Shooter, Victims Identified in San Jose, California Railyard Shooting

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYh0O_0aD5x3ZF00

On Thursday morning, investigators in San Jose, California continue to look for a motive in a mass shooting at a railyard.

Police say a transit worker killed ten people including himself.

The gunman, identified as Samuel Cassidy, worked for Valley Transportation Authority since 2012.

Wednesday morning, police say Cassidy fired his first shots as transit workers were changing shifts before the morning commute.

The nine victims are between the ages of 29 and 63.

The sheriff’s office says their active shooter training helped prevent even further carnage.

Police say before the shooting smoke poured out of Cassidy’s house. They suspect it was arson.

Fire crews got the blaze under control within a few hours.

Officials say that cans of gasoline and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside Cassidy’s home.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Mass Shooting#California Shooting#Valley Fire#The Gunman#Investigators#Police#Fire Crews#Sheriff S Office#Ammunition#Transit Workers#Rounds#Gasoline#Cans#Railyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Woman Injured In Big Rapids Crash

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been severely injured in a car crash Saturday. They say the 56-year-old woman was traveling North on 205th Avenue near Arthur Road in Big Rapids when she ran off to the right and over corrected, resulting in her her car rolling several times.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
Cupertino, CAMercury News

Cupertino: One dead, one injured in late-night crash with suspected drunk driver

CUPERTINO — One woman was killed and a man was hospitalized with major injuries after a suspected drunken driver smashed into their car Saturday night, authorities said. The crash was first reported just after 11 p.m. on northbound Interstate Highway 280 south of Wolfe Road and forced authorities to close an off-ramp for about four hours, California Highway Patrol officers said. The CHP said officers found two cars had veered off the road, with one of them running into a tree.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Vegetation Fire Burns Approximately 10 Acres in South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose that burned approximately 10 acres. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. nearby Singleton Drive and Coyote Creek. No evacuations were ordered and no structures were damaged. San Jose Fire Department reminds the public to be mindful of...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...