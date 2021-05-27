Shooter, Victims Identified in San Jose, California Railyard Shooting

On Thursday morning, investigators in San Jose, California continue to look for a motive in a mass shooting at a railyard.

Police say a transit worker killed ten people including himself.

The gunman, identified as Samuel Cassidy, worked for Valley Transportation Authority since 2012.

Wednesday morning, police say Cassidy fired his first shots as transit workers were changing shifts before the morning commute.

The nine victims are between the ages of 29 and 63.

The sheriff’s office says their active shooter training helped prevent even further carnage.

Police say before the shooting smoke poured out of Cassidy’s house. They suspect it was arson.

Fire crews got the blaze under control within a few hours.

Officials say that cans of gasoline and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside Cassidy’s home.