Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Elk Lake 2021 Student of the Month Awards

By classis@rocket-courier.com
rocket-courier.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMarc Weisgold, elementary principal at the Elk Lake School, recently announced the February 2021 Student of the Month Award winners. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade were selected by...

www.rocket-courier.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixth Grade#Kindergarten#Elk Lake 2021 Student#The Elk Lake School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Center, TXscttx.com

Center Garden Club Awards June Yard of the Month

- Center Garden Club is pleased to present the Yard of the Month Award to Ron Bogue of 208 Kennedy Street. Ron has a most attractive front yard with three focal points: two are his stone-rimmed beds brimming with brightly-colored perennial flowers and the third is his masterpiece, a large container garden of colorful pots creatively arranged: stacked, inverted, and ajar, and planted with a variety of cascading succulents and other greenery. Exquisite metal sculptures further enhance Ron's plantings.
Sylva, NCsouthwesterncc.edu

Welding student named Sylva Rotary Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Sylva chooses a student of the month for good grades and exemplary study. She was the only female in a class with 18 male students. “The first day I was there, everyone tried to do everything for me,” said Bailey. “But now they give me space. This is a place I can study and achieve my goals.”
Crystal Falls, MIironcountyreporter.com

CFACF awards scholarships to FP students

The Crystal Falls Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Dickinson Area Community Foundation, recently awarded $36,300 to graduating seniors at Forest Park High School. Back row, from left: Alyssa Mitchell, Amya Johnson, Dan Surface, Al Anderson, Kim Bjork, Bev Wilcox, Faith Peterson, Bill Leonoff, Tamara Juul, Gavin Johnson, Isabel Jones, and Paige Mianecki; front row, from left: Lea LaChapelle, Keall Emmers, Gabe Scarlassara, Elaina Perry, Chloe Sundell, Megan Bucek, Aubrianna Ahola and Avrie Franz (submitted photo)
Kent, CTtricornernews.com

Praise and awards for FFA students, program at HVRHS

FALLS VILLAGE — Relative normalcy was busting out all over Falls Village on Friday, June 11. Up the hill from Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), the D.M. Hunt Library was hosting a live trivia game, albeit outside, under a tent. And at HVRHS, in a bigger tent, the Housatonic...
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

Casper Students Earn Pathway Award for Seal of Biliteracy

5th graders at Park Elementary School and Paradise Valley Elementary School have earned the Pathway Award for the Seal of Biliteracy. That's according to Natrona County School District Director of Public Relations, Tonya Southerland. A press release from the school district stated that "The 3rd Annual Seal of Biliteracy Pathway...
West Seneca, NYwestsenecabee.com

West Seneca Central names students of the month

Each month, the West Seneca School District’s High Schools recognize a Student of the Month in each specific academic venue. Their coursework and high level of commitment to that specialty sets them apart, and their achievements and dedication are acknowledged by the school and community. To recognize them properly, their photo is displayed in their respective schools as well as […]
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Builders Association Awards Two Student Scholarships

SARATOGA — The Saratoga Builders Association (SBA) have awarded two student scholarships to high school seniors or college students who are planning to pursue a career in the construction industry. One is the annual SBA Scholarship for $1000 and the other is the annual “Bob Best" Memorial Scholarship for $500.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Local Students Receive Knights Citizenship Awards

On Tues., June 1, Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council 4952 awarded two Citizenship Awards to the eighth graders at St. John’s School at the Warwick Campus. Pictured (from left) are Jack Ellis; Citizenship Award recipients – Mario Covelo & Angeline Suresh; & Bob Long.
Politicsrocket-courier.com

Elk Lake’s Class of 2021 Marches into World

Colby Baker, center, stands with classmates during the Elk Lake graduation. Baker will be joining the Navy. Photos by Nancy SharerThirteen years ago, 68 children slipped on little backpacks and clutch...
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint Tomorrow awards $36,000 in scholarships to local students

Nine students earned a total of $36,000 in scholarships this year from the Sandpoint Tomorrow Scholarship, which prioritizes students who want to make a positive impact on the world, said Jessica Lippi, co-director of Sandpoint Tomorrow. The $4,000 scholarship was founded by Sandpoint resident Dennis Pence, and open to all...
Red Bluff, CARed Bluff Daily News

Reeds Creek names middle school students of the month

Reeds Creek School recently announced the middle school students of the month for May. The selected students were Aliyah Bradley, grade 6; Emma Gordon, grade 7; and David Drummond, grade 8. The school thanked Round Table Pizza in Red Bluff for its sponsorship of this program.
High Schoolfordcountyrecord.com

PBL Junior High names May Students of the Month

Each month the junior high selects students from each grade level as students of the month. Students are selected by their teachers and it is an honor to receive this recognition. Overall, this is a great way to recognize students that are going above and beyond. Students that are selected...
Woodbridge, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

Woodbridge Rotary Club Amity Student of the Month

Woodbridge Rotary Club completed its 2020-2021 Student of the Month program in spite of the limitations of COVID. Meetings were held the last Friday of the month from January through May. All meetings were held via Zoom and well attended by Rotarians, Amity staff, students, and parents. Rotarian Neelima Kaushal was Program Chair who interfaced with the high school staff and moderated the meetings.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Rotary Club of Gettysburg honors students of the month

Each month, the Rotary Club of Gettysburg recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in May are Savannah Doss from New Oxford High School and Andrew Forsythe from Bermudian Springs...
Lake Shore, MNPine And Lakes News

Lake Shore student earns STEM scholarship

Lake Shore resident Mary Moore, who just graduated from Brainerd High School, earned a $5,000 Mining for Excellence scholarship from PolyMet Mining Corporation. The company awards an annual scholarship to a high school senior who demonstrates strong potential in science, technology, engineering and math. Moore plans to pursue a degree...
Lake Placid, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Lake Placid graduation highlights student achievements

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid’s senior class graduated high school on Friday, but the students have already started to make their mark on the world. Lake Placid Class of 2021 Salutatorian Rylee Preston, delivering her salutatory address from a stage festooned with yellow flowers at the North Elba Show Grounds — different from the usual venue of the Olympic Speedskating Oval because it’s still under construction — provided her classmates’ families and friends with a sampling of all they’ve accomplished in the past few years.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

RCCC names Student Excellence Award finalists

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College named 19 students as finalists for its 2020-2021 Student Excellence Awards. Two students were chosen to represent the College in competition at the state level, with a third selected for the Rowan-Cabarrus Academic Excellence winner. Taylor Brigman was honored as the Rowan-Cabarrus Academic Excellence Award...
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

Four WOHS students win competitive Elks scholarships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Each year, the Elks National Foundation presents the Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. West Orange Elks Lodge No. 1590 is celebrating as four West Orange High School students have earned MVS scholarship awards based on leadership, academic achievements and community involvement. Carlos M. Herbozo Osco was...
Ohio StateIronton Tribune

Fairland student has award-winning handwriting

Ohio State Writing winner Gretchen Randon, a Fairland West Elementary School student, has had her winning handwriting project entered into the National Handwriting Contest sponsored by Zaner-Bloser. This is the second year in a row that the school has had a state winner. Randon’s teacher is Beverly Price.