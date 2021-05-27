Elk Lake 2021 Student of the Month Awards

The Crystal Falls Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Dickinson Area Community Foundation, recently awarded $36,300 to graduating seniors at Forest Park High School. Back row, from left: Alyssa Mitchell, Amya Johnson, Dan Surface, Al Anderson, Kim Bjork, Bev Wilcox, Faith Peterson, Bill Leonoff, Tamara Juul, Gavin Johnson, Isabel Jones, and Paige Mianecki; front row, from left: Lea LaChapelle, Keall Emmers, Gabe Scarlassara, Elaina Perry, Chloe Sundell, Megan Bucek, Aubrianna Ahola and Avrie Franz (submitted photo)