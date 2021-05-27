Cancel
I'm Tired of Trying to Educate White People About Anti-Asian Racism

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue to witness violence against Asian Americans–including, in the past month, the punching of a Bay Area father pushing his baby in a stroller; the assault on two women with a cement block in a Baltimore liquor store; and the stabbing of two women, ages 85 and 65, at a bus stop in San Francisco–my social media feeds are frequently filled with messages imploring people to recognize and challenge anti-Asian racism.

Minoritiesaninjusticemag.com

A Letter to White People About White Privilege from a White Guy

You have been under a lot of stress recently, and I understand that. I cannot fix everything that has been causing you to be upset lately. You’ve probably read about it in the papers or on blogs or heard people bring it up in recent discussions on race. That phrase that makes so many white people bristle unnecessarily is “white privilege.” I am going to make a sincere effort to explain it to you so that you can rest more comfortably and be less defensive when you hear it. You can let your shoulders down.
Minoritiesblavity.com

'Name Something Positive You Like About Being White': Marc Lamont Hill Challenges Conservative On Critical Race Theory

Author and educator Marc Lamont Hill broke down the value of critical race theory to a conservative guest on The Black News Channel's Black News Tonight. Hill welcomed white conservative commentator Christopher Rufo on a recent episode to discuss his argument against the intellectual movement, which recognizes that racism is systemically entrenched in American society and shaped the country's history.
MinoritiesBattalion Texas AM

We can’t keep whitewashing America’s history

The Texas legislature has had one eventful session. If you have not been paying attention or are just plain tired of the constant wave of bad news that comes from Texas Republicans, you are not at fault at all. The bills passed so far include one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, the passing of permitless carry for handguns and a bill to withdraw state funding from sports teams that don’t play the national anthem at games. Now, the latest attack is on our education system with Republicans banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools be- cause, well, why not?
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘Cooking is a love letter to culture’: The London duo uniting the foodie community against anti-Asian racism

The last year has shown us many things – some new, some old. It brought some of us together, and drove others apart. And, sadly, it highlighted the entrenched existence of structural racism within our societies.At the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, parts of the UK saw a near-threefold increase in hate crimes against people of east and southeast Asian (ESEA) heritage. NYPD data shows that there has been a 20-fold increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC over the past year. The US has seen attacks on the ESEA community resulting in fatalities.Horrified by these statistics, and with first-hand...
MinoritiesWashington Post

Today’s anti-Asian racism usually disguises itself as ‘diversity’

In 1862, when the nation had bigger problems, a California congressman advocated a tariff on a particular rice favored by Chinese immigrants he called people of “vile habits, impossible of assimilation” who “swarm by thousands to our shores, like the frogs of Egypt.” Today’s anti-Asian racism is usually expressed in less sulfurous language — in the progressive patois of a “culture” of “diversity.”
Minoritiesgoodmenproject.com

I’m Asian and My White Mom Doesn’t Understand the Racism I Face

I live on the East coast with my white family but I am adopted from Asia. Having a conversation with my mom in particular about race has become increasingly more difficult and she doesn’t understand/believe me when I tell her something racist has happened to me because her definition of racism is not up to date.
MinoritiesNY Daily News

The history of anti-Asian racism in the US

A dramatic surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic has led to protests, legislation and the creation of the Stop AAPI Hate movement. While these public awareness campaigns might be new, the United States has a long history of systemic discrimination against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent. Here are some of the ways members of the AAPI community have faced racism over the centuries and how history is repeating itself in many ways today.
Minoritiesknpr

Amid Growing Anti-Asian Racism, A Call For More Research Into Its Health Effects

This story is adapted from 'It Just Stays With You': The Corrosive Health Effects Of Decades Of Anti-Asian Violence, originally published with NPR member station WBUR. Days after a man shot and killed six Asian women and two other people in Asian owned spas in the Atlanta area in March, Doris Chang sat with her 11-year-old son to learn who the victims were. The news held their faces and their names – Asian faces, Asian names just like his.
Minoritiesmsmagazine.com

As AAPI Heritage Month Ends, We Must Recommit Ourselves to the Fight Against Racism and Anti-Asian Hate

It’s no secret that navigating life as Asian American women in this nation comes with challenges. While some of these are different depending on our upbringing, many are rooted in insidiousness of white supremacy and patriarchy and cut across communities of color—i.e. the sting of hearing “well, you know you all look alike” when we are, in fact, two very different women.
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

Recipes Against Racism: How to fight back against anti-Asian hate crime through food

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a sharp rise in racist hate crime against people of East and South East Asian (ESEA) heritage, due in large part to racist misinformation around Covid-19, reminding us that pandemics can lead to fear and othering. Claire Sachiko Fourel and Lex Shu Chan – AKA Sachiko & Shu, a Third Culture Kid Asian-Londoner duo who, before lockdown, hosted music events and supper clubs – believe that through the power of food, we can overcome this discrimination. “We believe food is more than just about sustenance – it tells a story,” they...
Minoritieswcn247.com

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican-controlled legislatures across the country are advancing measures to limit how students can be taught about race and racism. Democrats, teachers and racial justice scholars say the measures will have a chilling effect on educators. They also worry that students could be given a whitewashed version of the nation’s history. The bills have been signed into law in Idaho, Oklahoma and Tennessee, and are under consideration in many more states controlled by Republicans. The bills' supporters say concepts suggesting people are inherently racist or that America was founded on racial oppression have no place in the classroom.
Minoritiesnewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Is hate America’s essential character?

If hate is our essence, our default, our natural go-to, we can kiss our democracy goodbye. Why? Democracy has two necessary pillars. One is the consent of the governed (government of, for, and by the people). The other is protection of minorities. These pillars, taken together, mean that America belongs to us all.
Immigrationtimesexaminer.com

Please Do Not Deny That Systemic Racism Exists

What is systemic racism? Systemic racism occurs within a government that uses money from people of influence to elect government officials who will promote their agendas. For example, Margaret Sanger, a renowned racist and eugenicist, helped to promote an agenda of genocide which included birth control to what she considered to be the less needed communities of people on the planet. In her own words, Sanger said that colored people were like "human weeds" who needed to be exterminated.
Minorities411mania.com

MJF Bashes Anti-Semitic People, Dares Them To Try To Attack Him

In a post on Twitter, MJF spoke about Anti-Semitic hate crimes still happening in the year 2021 and seemed to dare someone to attack him, noting that he is Jewish. He wrote: “It’s 2021. People are still being attacked in the streets for being Jews. Well I’m a Jew and I’m proud of it. Fucking try me.”
Minoritiesnjtoday.net

Black Lives Matter crusade began in 1955

This summer marks 66 years since the 1955 lynching of then-14-year-old Emmett Till by White supremacists, but the brutal murder that catalyzed the 20th century civil rights movement stands out as a starting point while George Floyd’s death underscores the progress and lack thereof in America’s struggle for equality and justice.