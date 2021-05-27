I'm Tired of Trying to Educate White People About Anti-Asian Racism

You have been under a lot of stress recently, and I understand that. I cannot fix everything that has been causing you to be upset lately. You’ve probably read about it in the papers or on blogs or heard people bring it up in recent discussions on race. That phrase that makes so many white people bristle unnecessarily is “white privilege.” I am going to make a sincere effort to explain it to you so that you can rest more comfortably and be less defensive when you hear it. You can let your shoulders down.