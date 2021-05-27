MTM On The Road: Traverse City Pit Spitters Kicking Off 2021 Season

The 2021 Traverse City Pit Spitters kick off their season May 31.

You can still get your tickets!

There is so much fun happening at Turtle Creek Stadium this season.

From the stadium games to other family fun entertainment, coming out for a ball game this year will be fun for everyone!

You can go for a classic hot dog or try something new off their long list of mouth watering food options.

In addition to watching the Pit Spitters, there will be other fun events happening at the stadium this year.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Zach, are giving us a rundown of all the different things happening at the stadium, trying some of the delicious food and telling us more about how to get tickets!