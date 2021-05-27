Cancel
Travel

10 Freebies You Now Can Get With Your COVID-19 Vaccination

By Maryalene LaPonsie
moneytalksnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccinations are readily available in much of the country, with around 40% of Americans already fully vaccinated. While the possibility of ending the pandemic and ditching masks for good is reward enough for some people to become inoculated, several businesses and organizations are sweetening the deal. They are offering freebies, coupons and contests to those who can show they’ve been vaccinated or who get vaccinated on the spot.

www.moneytalksnews.com
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
Travel10NEWS

Airline offers 1 year of free flights to get people vaccinated

After states like Ohio and Oregon offered up $1 million to get people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, United Airlines is joining the sweepstakes tactic. It is offering members of its loyalty program a chance to win one year of free flights if they get vaccinated. United said any new...
Healthmymcmedia.org

Vaccinated at a CVS Pharmacy? You Can Enter Several Sweepstakes

A VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI—along with several other potential prizes—is now available for those vaccinated at a CVS Pharmacy. CVS Health announced that starting Tuesday, customers who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine or plan to receive the vaccine through one of its pharmacies can enter into several sweepstakes. CVS...
Public HealthGrand Rapids Business Journal

Walmart, Sam’s Club offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced COVID-19 vaccines are available to customers and associates in their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, including 115 pharmacies in Michigan. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time. Appointments can be made at Walmart’s website and Sam’s Club’s website. Walmart...
IndustryVox

Beers, doughnuts, and discounts: The growing list of vaccine freebies

It’s been almost a month since all American adults were deemed eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. About 50 percent of Americans have received one dose so far, and cases in the US are on the decline. And while the pool of people who have expressed hesitation about being vaccinated has shrunk, vaccine incentives have become mainstream, initiated by corporations and politicians alike.
PharmaceuticalsCNBC

Covid vaccines, alcohol and marijuana: What to know before your shot

Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease physician at Stanford Health, told CNBC that a celebratory drink or two is totally fine. "While there aren't any studies on the effect of marijuana and Covid vaccine, it is unlikely to affect the immune response to vaccine," Katherine Yang, a clinical professor of pharmacy at the University of California San Francisco told CNBC.
California Stateeastcountymagazine.org

NOT VACCINATED FOR COVID? HERE ARE ALL THE PLACES YOU CAN’T GO

May 19, 2021 (San Diego) – With over two-thirds of Californians now at least partially vaccinated and half fully vaccinated, many people are looking forward to resuming normal activities. But if you haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccine, you may be surprised to learn that you won’t be allowed to go many places.
Public HealthThe Points Guy

How to get a free Uber ride to and from your vaccine appointments

Private corporations and other organizations around the U.S. have been making a push for Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Krispy Kreme was among the first, offering free donuts to anyone who can present a vaccination card, and we’ve since seen free museum admission, huge prize giveaways and, just this morning, an especially appealing offer from United Airlines.
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CVS offering sweepstakes prizes to COVID-vaccinated customers

CVS Health has joined a growing list of public and private sector organizations encouraging people to receive the coronavirus vaccine. As of June 1, the company said eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.
Public Healthgrocerydive.com

Kroger launches $5 million giveaway to spur COVID-19 vaccinations

Kroger announced on Friday it’s launching a $5 million giveaway program for consumers next week aimed at boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates, according to a company press release. Over the next five weeks, the grocer will award $1 million weekly to one randomly selected consumer who received their vaccine through Kroger...
Public HealthAZFamily

CVS giving away cash prizes, tropical vacations as part of COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

(CNN) -- CVS Health is tempting people who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine with lavish prizes — some of which were forbidden just a year ago. The pharmacy chain announced Thursday that people who plan to receive or have received a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year's Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 NIN

CVS is Giving Prizes to People Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine

If you still haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine and are considering getting the stick, you may want to get it at CVS. According to Tulsa World, the company announced its new “One Step Closer” sweepstakes on Thursday (May 27). The sweepstakes will give those who plan to receive or who have already received their COVID-19 vaccine from CVS the chance to win one of more than 1,000 prizes.
California Stateoldmonterey.org

Get Vaccinated for Covid-19 for a Chance to Win Cash Prizes

The State of California has started an incentive program to get as many people as possible vaccinated for Covid-19 by June 15, 2021. Californians who have received the vaccine are already entered for cash prizes, and those who haven’t yet been vaccinated are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to become eligible. Read details here.
Public HealthVoice of America

Sweepstakes, Special Deals and Promotions Used to Coax COVID Vaccine Hesitators

American corporations are offering a growing cornucopia of special deals and promotions to encourage people in the U.S. to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine activism among some of the nation's best-known brands comes as daily totals for jabs in the arm have declined by roughly 50% since mid-April. U.S. health officials say convincing the hesitant to roll up their sleeves is critical for defeating the coronavirus, a message that appears to have been heard loud and clear in corporate boardrooms.
MLBfoxlexington.com

Vaccinated? Here’s how to score some freebies

(NEXSTAR) – A handful of nationwide businesses are incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering a series of free goods, from beer to dessert-on-a-stick. More than 58 percent of Americans have received at least the first dose, as of Monday. Here’s where you can score some freebies:. Budweiser.