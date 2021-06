Yes, in most individuals with diarrhea, eggs help slow down bowel movements and help the patient recover faster from diarrhea. Cooking them makes them easier to digest. So, a person can eat boiled eggs when they have diarrhea, provided they are not allergic to eggs. Now, if suffering from diarrhea due to a condition called irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and egg is the trigger food item, it may worsen the loose motions and cause the patient to get gassy. So, talk to the physician before eating eggs. Also, avoid having a fried egg due to its fat content (frying in oil, butter, etc.).