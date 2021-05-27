Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China says politics behind US call for virus origin probe

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing that...

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Politics#International Politics#World Politics#Us Politics#Ap#Foreign Ministry#Chinese#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit#Origin Tracing Research#Origins#Beijing#Human Contact#Truth#Alleged Obstruction#Republican Complaints#Latest Covid 19 Headlines#President Joe Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Twitter
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Biden Orders Further Probe Of COVID-19 Virus’ Origin

Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for. China. to...
U.S. Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

US-China row intensifies over Covid origins probe

May 28—A global row intensified amid renewed calls for an investigation into the origins of the Covid pandemic on Thursday, with Beijing accusing the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking responsibility, even as the US President pledged to release the findings of the US intelligence community's probe into the matter.
ScienceScience Now

Biden adds voice to calls for further investigation into origins of pandemic virus

Science’s COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. President Joe Biden today joined a growing chorus of voices calling, yet again, for a fuller, more transparent investigation into whether the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Biden outlined steps the United States would take to try to resolve the question, apparently even if China declines to allow a more thorough investigation of the scenario than a World Health Organization (WHO) team conducted earlier this year. The president’s move came as several top federal scientists testified at a Senate hearing this morning that the lab-leak hypothesis was a credible explanation for the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, although less likely than a competing scenario in which the virus spilled over from wild or domesticated animals into people.
U.S. Politicscalifornianewstimes.com

US renews calls for investigation into origins of Covid-19

The Biden administration has updated the US call for a more complete investigation of its origins COVID-19After a report last weekend, the theory that the disease was accidentally released from a research institute in Wuhan, China, was supported. Andy Slavit, one of the U.S. president’s coronavirus advisers, said on Tuesday...
Public HealthNewsbug.info

China rejects new US investigation into origin of coronavirus

China rejected U.S. President Joe Biden's order for a new investigation by U.S. intelligence agencies into the origins of the coronavirus, accusing the U.S. of trying to politicize the search. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday accused the U.S. of trying to pin the blame for the pandemic...
U.S. Politicsnewsnetnebraska.org

Kovit, Biden: “Within 90 days, US intelligence will create documents with questions about the origin of the virus and China

Ninety days Time to neatly transform and deliver House Bianca Statement of origin Govt. 48 hours after the piece The Wall Street Journal It revealed the contents of an intelligence report tre virology at Wuhan It already had signs of compatibility with autumn 2019 Cold fever Oh SARS – Cove-2, President of the United States Osho Biden Insists on shedding light on birth Virus. It always addresses 007 United States, To whom he asked “Double Its efforts to collect and analyze information that is accessible to one Conclusion FirmOrigin of “Govt-19” and reporting to him “within 90 days”.
U.S. Politicsweisradio.com

Untapped US intelligence to be probed for clues to COVID-19 origin

(WASHINGTON) — After assessing the intelligence and raw data before them, it became apparent to Biden and his top officials that a large cache of information had yet to be fully analyzed — officials told ABC News — potential evidence that could hold clues to the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 3.5 million people. The existence of unexamined intelligence was first reported by the New York Times.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Press

Smerconish calls out the politics of Covid-19 origin theories

CNN's Michael Smerconish discusses the political reaction to new questions about Covid-19's origin after a report found that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019, about a month earlier than China had reported to WHO that the first patient with Covid-like symptoms was recorded.
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Down Under leaders minimize China spilt, urge virus probe

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — The leaders of New Zealand and Australia downplayed their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origins of the coronavirus Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year. The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain...
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

U.S. Experts Press China to Allow Inquiries Into COVID’s Origins

With new attention on the origins of the coronavirus, experts and officials Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the devastating pandemic began with a leak from a lab. “There’s going to be COVID-26 and COVID-32 unless we fully understand the origins of COVID-19,”...
Public Healthokcfox.com

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
MilitaryBakersfield Californian

Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to Biden

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey said it will send home Russian missile experts overseeing the S-400 air defense technology that has strained ties with the United States, addressing one of Washington’s concerns with the system while ruling out scrapping it altogether. The remarks, which come ahead of a planned meeting between...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US officials press China to provide greater transparency

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): With a renewed focus on a fresh investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, US experts and officials on Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the pandemic began with a leak from a lab. "There's going to...