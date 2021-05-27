Cancel
Wilmington, OH

Dense Fog Advisory in effect; More rain, storms begin tonight

By Daniel Susco
Dayton Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect across the area until 9 a.m., issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dense patches of fog could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, so the NWS said motorists should slow down and leave plenty of room in front of them.

