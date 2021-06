Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Coach is taking up to 50% off a slew of its leather handbags and accessories, including this 3-in-1 in a snazzy colorblock design, now $78 off. The double-billfold-style wallet is crafted from refined calf leather and includes a removable ID insert which you can conveniently use on its own for the days when you only need to carry a few cards. You can shop the discounted cardholder (for you or maybe even the father in your life) in Dark Shamrock/Graphite and Blue Quartz/Midnight.