Teachers get new contract
Belmond-Klemme teachers will get a 2.6 increase in salary under the new contract approved last week. The one-year contract will raise base pay to $41,000. In addition, every first year teacher will receive a $1,000 raise (raising the base pay to $42,000). Raises will be given to every teacher depending upon his/her years of service - $1,500 for second year; $2,000 for third year; $1,988 for fourth year; and $1,976 for fifth year. Teachers who have additional graduate hours will earn $2,100 for each step.www.belmondnews.com