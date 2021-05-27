Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmond, IA

Teachers get new contract

belmondnews.com
 13 days ago

Belmond-Klemme teachers will get a 2.6 increase in salary under the new contract approved last week.   The one-year contract will raise base pay to $41,000. In addition, every first year teacher will receive a $1,000 raise (raising the base pay to $42,000). Raises will be given to every teacher depending upon his/her years of service - $1,500 for second year; $2,000 for third year; $1,988 for fourth year; and $1,976 for fifth year. Teachers who have additional graduate hours will earn $2,100 for each step.

www.belmondnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belmond, IA
City
Klemme, IA
Local
Iowa Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Year#Head Coaches#The Belmond Independent#Salary#Belmond Klemme Teachers#Base Pay#Cheerleading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Income TaxPosted by
The Associated Press

ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax collector. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill was zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The New York Times

‘Does Anybody Have a Plan?’ Senate Report Details Jan. 6 Security Failures.

WASHINGTON — Top federal intelligence agencies failed to adequately warn law enforcement officials before the Jan. 6 riot that pro-Trump extremists were threatening violence, including plans to “storm the Capitol,” infiltrate its tunnel system and “bring guns,” according to a new report by two Senate committees that outlines large-scale failures that contributed to the deadly assault.