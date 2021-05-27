Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia family says they’re stuck in a house infested with snakes, rats, cockroaches

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRt7D_0aD5wSCI00

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia family is looking for a new place to live after finding a wild infestation in their home.

They said rats, cockroaches and bees have infested their Walker County rental home. But it gets worse.

The family says snakes are breaking through a hole in the ceiling.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If that’s not enough, the family said their landlord won’t do anything to fix the issues. The responsibility falls on the tenants.

“We are trying to get everything out of there by Saturday,” the family said.

The family stopped paying the landlord but under Georgia law, a renter can’t withhold rent.

View All 112 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
47K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Walker County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snakes#Cockroaches#Infestation#For Rent#Rats#Bees#Home#Georgia Law#News Breaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia StateWMAZ

Brood X Cicadas emerge in North Georgia

GEORGIA, USA — After patiently waiting underground for the last 17 years, Brood X Periodical Cicadas have arrived in parts of North Georgia. 11 Alive Community StormTracker Roxy Pinson sent in photos from just across the state line near McCaysville, Georgia in a town called Copperhill, Tennessee. Roxy didn't just see a single cicada, but cicadas in large numbers, covering the ground.
Helen, GAnowhabersham.com

The perfect afternoon: Panning for gold, fossils, or gems

While it’s somewhat debated in the state about where gold was first discovered, the White’s Statistics of Georgia claimed in 1849 that is was found on Dukes Creek in what was then Habersham County. In fact, much of the Nacoochee Valley was rich with gold into the early 1900s. Panning for gold still takes place around Helen but draws tourists instead of miners.