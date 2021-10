With Netflix's new K-drama Squid Game gaining more and more popularity on Netflix, the verdict is in: people apparently really like seeing people massacred for doing poorly at children's games. The series follows a man named Gi-hun, as he tries (unsuccessfully) to navigate himself out of financial ruin. A pesky gambling addiction doesn't help. One day, he meets a recruiter dressed as a businessman who tells him he has a way to make quick cash, if he's interested. That leads us to Squid Game, where 456 willing participants take part in a series of children's games with the promise of a 38 million dollar payoff. Only issue is, if you lose, you die. Casual.

