Samsung and AMD have been working together on a GPU since 2019 and today we're getting another major update on the partnership. As part of its Computex keynote, AMD revealed that the Exynos mobile system-on-chip will feature RDNA 2 graphics technology that should deliver a significant upgrade to flagship mobile devices. Details are currently scarce, but we do know that the next-gen mobile GPU will support ray tracing and variable rate shading.