Canadian County, OK

Canadian County fall master gardener training class set

piedmontnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who are interested in plants and a job in the field can join the Canadian County Master Gardener training classes this fall. The class starts Sept. 1 with many lessons taught by Oklahoma State University Extension specialists from the OSU-Stillwater campus. Topics range from entomology to water conservation. Those...

piedmontnewsonline.com
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...
Stillwater, OKStillwater News-Press

THE LIBRARY SHELF: Public library wonders

Did you know that there is a national holiday for libraries? National Library Week is observed every year in early April. As you can imagine, it is always something we celebrate here at the Stillwater Public Library. Reflecting on this year’s celebration brought to mind all of the great things that libraries offer and the wonderful people I have met at libraries in my many years on this earth.
Oklahoma Stateagfax.com

Oklahoma Wheat: Prepare Storage Facilities Prior to Harvest

Preparing grain bins and storage facilities prior to wheat harvest is one of several critical steps to help ensure that grain quality is maintained throughout the storage period. If preparation is not completed, the stored commodity has a greater chance to deteriorate more quickly. After a storage facility is emptied...
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

OSU Veterinary College offers Alumni Digital Career Services

Media Contact: Derinda Blakeney | College of Veterinary Medicine | 405-744-6740 | derinda@okstate.edu. The College of Veterinary Medicine alumni affairs office now offers digital career services for all alumni. The college appreciates practitioners who are interested in hiring Oklahoma State University DVM graduates. Our skilled students will impress you thanks...
El Reno, OKEl Reno Tribune

El Reno Wranglers hold meeting

The El Reno Wranglers held their monthly meeting and potluck supper recently at the 4-H building with 19 members attending. The group discussed the upcoming annual Wranglers Rodeo at the new…
Payne County, OKStillwater News-Press

LIFE AT BOOMER LAKE: Some wonderful sightings of some wonderful birds

The expected May arrival report for Payne County’s last half of the month includes only the White Ibis. The departure list contains Cinnamon and Green-winged Teal, Redhead, Lesser Scaup, Sora, American Avocet, Black-bellied and Semipalmated Plovers, Upland and Solitary Sandpipers, Long-billed Curlew, Hudsonian Godwit, Dunlin, Baird’s and Buff-breasted Sandpipers, Short- and Long-billed Dowitchers, Willet, Greater Yellowlegs, Red-necked Phalarope, California Gull, Caspian Tern, American Bittern, White-faced Ibis, Osprey, Peregrine Falcon, Blue-headed and Philadelphia Vireo, Bank Swallow, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Veery, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Clay-colored, Savannah, and Lincoln’s Sparrow, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Bobolink, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Tennessee, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Mourning, Magnolia, Bay-breasted, Blackburnian, Chestnut-sided, Blackpoll, Black-throated Green, Canada, and Wilson’s Warblers, American Redstart, Rose-breasted and Black-headed Grosbeaks, and Lazuli Bunting.
El Reno, OKEl Reno Tribune

Board votes for superintendent search

El Reno Public Schools next superintendent may indeed come from an internal candidate, but that decision will not be made until after a national search has been conducted. After hearing from two…
Oklahoma Stateokstate.edu

Oklahoma farmers need to assess the nitrogen needs of their crops

Media Contact: Donald Stotts | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-4079 | donald.stotts@okstate.edu. Excessive rainfall in parts of Oklahoma may have caused fertilizer to leech from some producers’ crops, underscoring the need to get out into the field and evaluate plant needs, an Oklahoma State University Extension specialist said. “Adding to...
El Reno, OKEl Reno Tribune

Walmart helps SSS program

The Students Striving for Success mentoring program operated by the El Reno Public Schools Foundation received a donation of $1,500 from the El Reno Community Walmart Foundation.
Canadian County, OKpiedmontnewsonline.com

CASA gets big funding boost from county

EL RENO – A volunteer-driven program meeting the needs of vulnerable Canadian County youth has received a large boost. Canadian County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are grateful – more than ever – for county commissioners’ ongoing financial support of their program. The mission of Canadian County CASA is to provide community volunteers to serve as court-appointed special advocates and represent the best interests of abused and neglected children who are wards of the court.
El Reno, OKEl Reno Tribune

Purple Heart signs

City of El Reno employees Jesse Trejo, left, and Eric Wilkerson install one of the new Purple Heart City signs on east State Highway 66. Similar signs were installed at different entrances to the…
Payne County, OKStillwater News-Press

LIFE AT BOOMER LAKE: Spring bringing bountiful abundance of birds

With over an inch of rain over the past week, we added several rare birds in Payne County. We included the early singing Blackpoll Warbler, late Purple Finch, early Palm Warbler, very rare Black-billed Cuckoo, and possible Cackling Goose. The first half of the month May arrivals include Ruddy Turnstone,...
Payne County, OKStillwater News-Press

Payne County Commissioners honor Home and Community Education

The Payne County Board of Commissioners honored the county’s Home and Community Education groups with a proclamation Monday that declares May 2 – 8 Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week. OHCE is a state-wide organization with local groups in each county that work to develop leadership skills and strengthen families in their local communities.