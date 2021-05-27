Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

By Andrew Naughtie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOPEc_0aD5w9ky00

Christine Wormuth, the first woman confirmed by the US Senate as army Secretary, found herself in limbo on Wednesday night as the Senate reversed her confirmation – just after she had tweeted how honoured she was.

As the chamber worked late into the night to vote on a raft of measures and amendments, Ms Wormuth was first confirmed to her post along with a number of other military nominees. But shortly afterward and without any explanation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought and received unanimous consent to reverse her confirmation.

In the absence of a statement from Mr Schumer’s office, it is so far unclear whether the move relates to Ms Wormuth directly or whether it is more a procedural matter. RollCall ’s Andrew Clevenger reported that the issue may have been that Ms Wormuth was confirmed by unanimous consent before it was fully established that that consent was given.

It is unclear what will happen next, but there is as yet no suggestion that Ms Wormuth’s nomination is being scrapped altogether.

Ms Wormuth was not considered an especially controversial nominee, and her confirmation process proceeded largely without incident or noteworthy opposition from Republicans. One Senator, North Dakota’s Kevin Cramer, raised concerns over a case involving an individual officer who was incorrectly paid, but in the end he abstained in the committee vote to confirm her rather than voting against her.

The US army is bracing for expected funding cuts in Joe Biden’s first budget request, which he is expected to send to Congress in the next week.

In an appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Ms Wormuth – an Obama-era Pentagon staffer who also directed the RAND Corporation’s International Security and Defense Policy Centre – expressed concern that the National Guard and reserve forces have been put under excessive strain in the last year, with the Trump administration cracking down hard on protests and forces being brought in to defend the US Capitol.

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Us Capitol#Opposition Leader#The Us Senate#Republicans#The Us Army#Pentagon#The Rand Corporation#The National Guard#Rand Corporation#Army Secretary#Unanimous Consent#Majority Leader#Nominees#Mr Schumer#Noteworthy Opposition#Mystery#Limbo#Incident#Expected Funding Cuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & Courtsmedtechdive.com

Senate confirms Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as head of CMS

The Senate has confirmed health policy veteran Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as the Biden administration's head of CMS, following a drawn-out approval process. As CMS administrator, Brooks-LaSure will have extensive oversight over the massive Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs and the exchanges set up by the Affordable Care Act. The body voted...
Congress & Courtsmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Senate confirms new CMS leader

The U.S. Senate today confirmed President Joe Biden’s selection to lead CMS, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, with a 55-44 vote in favor. Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black woman to hold the position, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Twitter. She previously served in the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration, during which time she helped to implement the Affordable Care Act, which she will now oversee as the Biden administration seeks to expand it.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Biden to meet with GOP Senator Shelley Moore Capito to discuss infrastructure deal

Washington — President Biden will meet Wednesday with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the leader of a group of Republican senators aiming to craft a deal with the president on legislation focused on revamping the nation's physical infrastructure. The meeting comes after Capito and her colleagues introduced a counteroffer on infrastructure last week amounting to nearly $1 trillion, which is still significantly less than Mr. Biden's $1.7 trillion proposal.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Democrats Are Running Out of Time to Stop the GOP From Shredding Voting Rights

Say this for the Republicans: They can hear the clock ticking. Though Donald Trump has refused to move on from the 2020 election, his party quickly pivoted from attempting to overturn his loss last year to working to prevent any such loss from happening in future elections. With the 2022 midterms and the 2024 general in mind, the GOP has been on a monthslong sprint to enact restrictive voting laws in states across the country, among other dangerous, democracy-imperiling efforts to tilt the system in their favor. While the disenfranchisement campaign isn’t guaranteed to work, it raises the uneasy prospect of significant GOP gains next year—and a whole host of unsavory possibilities that would arise from a majority led by Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Republican senators praising Biden on infrastructure talks may have ulterior motives

The handful of Republican senators negotiating an infrastructure-adjacent package with the White House have lots of nice things to say about President Biden. "I have had opportunities and dealings with him over the years, and he's a straight shooter," Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) told The Washington Post late last week. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the lead GOP negotiator, said Sunday she believes Biden "has his heart" in the talks, and she praised his "innate Senate negotiating skills" to the Post.
Congress & Courtspotomaclocal.com

Move ahead with capitol riot commission, anyway, Connolly urges Biden

Rep. Gerry Connolly says President Joe Biden should push ahead and create his own version of a January 6 commission to investigate a riot at the U.S. Capitol. “In light of the GOP’s cowardly filibuster of a bipartisan January 6th Commission, I urge President Biden to form and appoint a Presidential Commission to fully investigate the insurrection at the United States Capitol, to identify the individuals and organizations who plotted or were involved in those violent acts, and to make recommendations to prevent such an attack from ever recurring,” Connolly penned in an email.