It is astounding, time is fleeting, and now madness has taken control. Let me describe something and let’s see if you can figure out what I am describing. The Montreal Canadiens have limped into the playoffs, and are the last team that clinches the playoffs. They are the worst team in their division to make the playoffs and are heavily outmatched in their first-round matchup. They are playing one of the best offensive teams in the league, with a player that finished in the top three in goal-scoring in the regular season, and two players in the top five in point-scoring in the regular season.