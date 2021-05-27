Cancel
Itawamba County, MS

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Pontotoc; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in in dense fog. * WHERE...Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities will vary over changing terrain and may fall to one eighth mile or less in river valleys.

