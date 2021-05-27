Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette; Marshall; Pontotoc; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Union County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Cambridge, or 11 miles northeast of Oxford, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include New Albany, Pontotoc, Ecru, Cambridge, Pinedale, New Harmony, Etta, Thaxton, Algoma, Nixon, Hortontown, Keel, Poolville, Martintown, Wallerville, Esperanza, Cherry Creek, Ingomar, Burt and Bald Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN