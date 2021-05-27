Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alcorn County, MS

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Marshall; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities will vary over changing terrain and may fall to one eighth mile or less in river valleys.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Benton County, MS
County
Alcorn County, MS
City
Prentiss, MS
City
Benton, MS
County
Marshall County, MS
County
Tippah County, MS
County
Tishomingo County, MS
County
Prentiss County, MS
City
Tishomingo, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#North Mississippi#Mississippi River#Dense Fog Advisory#Tennessee River#Alcorn Benton#Cdt Thursday#River Valleys#Portions#Visibilities#Driving#Terrain#Fall#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Calhoun County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Marshall, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Marshall; Pontotoc; Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN UNION...WESTERN PONTOTOC AND SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi.
Calhoun County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Marshall, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Marshall; Pontotoc; Union THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN UNION...WESTERN PONTOTOC AND SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi.
Tishomingo County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tishomingo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TISHOMINGO COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi.
Lafayette County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, Marshall, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette; Marshall; Pontotoc; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Union County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Cambridge, or 11 miles northeast of Oxford, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include New Albany, Pontotoc, Ecru, Cambridge, Pinedale, New Harmony, Etta, Thaxton, Algoma, Nixon, Hortontown, Keel, Poolville, Martintown, Wallerville, Esperanza, Cherry Creek, Ingomar, Burt and Bald Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Lafayette County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Tate The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 601 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Senatobia, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oxford, Senatobia, Batesville, John W Kyle State Park, Sardis, Coldwater, Como, Crenshaw, Barr, Harmontown, Burgess, Independence, Laws Hill, Abbeville, Malone, Aiken, Crossroad, Tyro, Chulahoma and Glenville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Itawamba County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Union A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL NOON CDT FOR Northwestern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi Northeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Central Union County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi At 1123 AM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea to dime size hail and winds 40 to 50 mph was located near Ecru, or near New Albany, moving east at 45 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in northwestern Itawamba...northeastern Pontotoc...central Union...northern Lee and southwestern Prentiss Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Marshall County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Panola, Tate by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Panola; Tate A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR Southwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi Tate County in northwestern Mississippi At 947 AM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea to dime size hail and winds 40 to 50 mph was located near Crenshaw, or 11 miles southwest of Senatobia, moving northeast at 55 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in southwestern Marshall...northern Panola and Tate Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Alcorn County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alcorn, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcorn; Prentiss; Tishomingo A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR Northern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi North central Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Hardeman County in western Tennessee Decatur County in western Tennessee Southern McNairy County in western Tennessee Hardin County in western Tennessee At 438 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing pea size hail or larger and winds at least 50 mph was located along a line extending from near Parsons to near Adamsville to near Pocahontas. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. People in northern Tishomingo...Alcorn...north central Prentiss southeastern Hardeman...Decatur...southern McNairy and Hardin Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Alcorn County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcorn, Benton, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Tippah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN TIPPAH NORTHEASTERN BENTON...NORTHWESTERN ALCORN AND SOUTHERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi.
Alcorn County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcorn, Benton, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Tippah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN TIPPAH...NORTHEASTERN BENTON AND WESTERN ALCORN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi.
Itawamba County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss, Tishomingo, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Prentiss; Tishomingo; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Union County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Saltillo, or 7 miles south of Baldwyn, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Mantachie, Fairview, Pratts Friendship, Sandy Springs, Blair, Marietta, Thrasher, Jericho, Branyan, Kirkville, Jug Fork, Hobo Station, Chapelville, Moores Mill, Alpine, Birmingham and Corrona. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Tishomingo County, MSDaily Corinthian

High winds bring down trees across area

The sun was shining again an hour later, but the storm was not that easily forgotten for those who had a tree down, roof damage or no power. Violent winds swept through the Crossroads about 4:45 p.m. Thursday ahead of a line of thunderstorms that brought downpours and perhaps a few Olga flashbacks for those who saw trees come down.