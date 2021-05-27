Flood Advisory issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 115 PM CDT. Target Area: Hitchcock The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Nebraska Frenchman Creek Near Culbertson affecting Hitchcock County. For the Frenchman Creek...including Culbertson...elevated river levels are forecast. The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Frenchman Creek Near Culbertson. * From early this morning to this afternoon. * At 4:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 2.9 feet. * Action stage is 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.4 feet this morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Lowland areas near the vicinity of the gage will become flooded.