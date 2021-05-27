Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dickinson; Geary The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Dickinson County in central Kansas Central Geary County in east central Kansas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Junction City, Abilene, Grandview Plaza, Chapman, Solomon, Enterprise, Moonlight and Talmage. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.