Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Morris by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Geary County in east central Kansas Northwestern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White City and Dwight. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov