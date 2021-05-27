Flood Advisory issued for Geary, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Geary; Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Geary County in east central Kansas Northern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 501 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include White City, Dwight and Parkerville. Additional rainfall of one to two inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.