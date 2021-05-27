Cancel
Geary County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Geary, Morris by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Geary; Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Geary County in east central Kansas Northern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 501 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include White City, Dwight and Parkerville. Additional rainfall of one to two inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lyon, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lyon; Morris SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS AND NORTHWESTERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 104 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Americus, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Americus and Dunlap. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 137 and 139.
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geary; Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GEARY AND SOUTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Volland, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alma and Volland.
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Geary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Junction City to 3 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 940 PM CDT, emergency management reported wind gusts of 60 to 70 MPH 4 miles west of Junction City on K18. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Junction City and Grandview Plaza around 945 PM CDT. Ogden and White City around 955 PM CDT. Manhattan and Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 290 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Morris, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ogden to 3 miles north of White City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Manhattan around 1000 PM CDT. Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 297 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Storm results in power outages in Geary County

Heavy rains and gusty winds blew through the Junction City - Manhattan area Saturday night. During the storm a main power line pole was knocked out when a tree fell just northwest of Junction City near U.S. Highway 77. That left the Milford Township and areas going north toward the town of Milford without electricity.