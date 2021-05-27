Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Cancel
May. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

