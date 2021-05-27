Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLES...NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN JASPER...CLARK...CUMBERLAND...NORTH CENTRAL CLAY AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 902 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westfield to near Altamont. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Effingham, Marshall, Newton, Toledo, Casey, Altamont, Teutopolis, Greenup, Martinsville, Watson, Dieterich, Jewett, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo, Clarksville, Hazel Dell, Hutton, Woodbury and Mason. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 148 and 166. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 154. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Illinois.