ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man reported an armed robbery May 10 at the Economy Hotel along Old Dogwood Road. The victim said he was in his hotel room when someone knocked on his door. When he answered, an acquaintance he recognized was standing on the other side dressed in a dark hoodie. He pointed a gun at the victim and said, “I will kill you, I’m real about this; don’t contact any of my clients anymore,” according to police.