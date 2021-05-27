Cosmatos keeps busy

Italy is one of the few countries whose territories comprise islands, peninsulas, and continental parts. The continental part forms northern Italy, while the Italian Peninsula forms the country’s southern portion. Italy’s two major islands are Sardinia and Sicily, located in the Mediterranean Sea. The country covers about 301,230 square kilometers, of which the peninsula covers 131,275 square kilometers. The Italian Peninsula is a boot-shaped peninsula jutting from the Alps into the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Tyrrhenian Sea. The peninsula played a significant role in shaping the country’s history, with several historical events taking place there, including the Renaissance and the emergence of the Roman Empire. Besides Italy, the peninsula also hosts Vatican City and San Marino.