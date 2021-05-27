Cancel
Cosmatos keeps busy

heavyliftpfi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosmatos Shipping Services has kept busy moving oversized and heavy cargoes around Europe. Cosmatos shipped 1,835 cu m of project cargo for a power and heat plant in Slovenia. The project scope included the ship chartering, stevedoring, lashing, securing and unlashing of the cargo on board. Meanwhile in Greece, Cosmatos...

www.heavyliftpfi.com
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Companies vie for funding to decarbonise UK port

Uniper believes the project could serve as a model for decarbonising other ports as well. [Image credit: Uniper]. Germany's Uniper and Siemens Energy, Japan's Toyoto Tsusho and Associated British Ports (ABP) have applied for state funding to decarbonise the port of Immingham on England's east coast using hydrogen, the companies announced on June 2.
Industrymarinelink.com

Deal Signed to build Inland Hydrogen Vessel

Concordia Damen signed a contract with Lenten Scheepvaart for the construction of the first ever inland waterway vessel to run on hydrogen. Photo courtesy Concordia Damen. Concordia Damen signed a contract with Lenten Scheepvaart for the construction of the first ever inland waterway vessel to run on hydrogen. MV Antonie...
Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Wagenborg’s special delivery in the Netherlands

Wagenborg Nedlift has delivered two transformers for an expansion project at the Zeijerveen transformer station in the Netherlands. The 250-tonne transformers travelled via river from Zagreb in Croatia before arriving in the Netherlands. In Rotterdam, they were then transhipped on to smaller barges destined for Assen. After a few days,...
Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Locomotives roll to Maputo

On behalf of forwarder Kodan Solutions, Höegh Autoliners transported two heavy locomotives from Mumbai, India, to Maputo in Mozambique onboard its ro-ro vessel Höegh Seoul. A major factor in the project was the tight delivery schedule in order to meet the project deadline in Mozambique. Captain Atuldutt Sharma, Höegh Autoliners breakbulk sales manager in India, explained: “We were contacted by Kodan Solutions for an urgent request to transport heavy locomotives that would support the development of the rail network in Mozambique. By offering the most competitive transit time of 20 days in our Middle East to India and Africa liner service, we could help Kodan Solutions to meet their project deadline.”
Businesspv-magazine.com

Krannich Solar enters Europe-wide partnership with Sungrow

Krannich Solar and Sungrow will cooperate in all European subsidiaries in the future and Krannich will officially distribute Sungrow inverters. The key markets thus include Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Poland, Austria and Turkey. Sungrow's broad product portfolio of PV inverter solutions for utility-scale, commercial and residential...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Ferretti Group to pump millions into production facilities

Ferretti Group is set to pump millions of euros into new and existing production facilities to keep up with rising demand for its eight boat brands. The Italian superyacht builder, which has acquired several brands in recent years, including Wally, will finesse its production sites and capacity in the coming years, according to the group’s chief commercial officer Stefano de Vivo.
Europeworldatlas.com

Italian Peninsula

Italy is one of the few countries whose territories comprise islands, peninsulas, and continental parts. The continental part forms northern Italy, while the Italian Peninsula forms the country’s southern portion. Italy’s two major islands are Sardinia and Sicily, located in the Mediterranean Sea. The country covers about 301,230 square kilometers, of which the peninsula covers 131,275 square kilometers. The Italian Peninsula is a boot-shaped peninsula jutting from the Alps into the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Tyrrhenian Sea. The peninsula played a significant role in shaping the country’s history, with several historical events taking place there, including the Renaissance and the emergence of the Roman Empire. Besides Italy, the peninsula also hosts Vatican City and San Marino.
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Bureau Veritas to class 10 all-electric ferries in Portugal

Classification society Bureau Veritas will carry out the classification process of ten all-electric ferries after signing the contract with Portuguese river passenger operator, Transtejo. As informed, the vessels are currently under construction at the Gondán Shipyard in Spain and will enter operation between 2022 and 2024. The 40m-long GRP ferries...
Industrygcaptain.com

Success of Wärtsilä Cargo Handling Systems continues with order for another Very Large Gas Carrier

Press Release – The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply another of its successful Gas Cargo Handling Systems, emphasizing once again the efficiency and reliability of the system. This latest order was placed by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in April 2021. The Wärtsilä system will be installed in a 91,000 cbm capacity Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessel being built for a tanker operator.
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

Indian firm commissions UK's first mini-LNG terminal

INOXCVA says the terminal can serve as a template for future such projects in the UK [image credit: INOXCVA]. Indian multinational INOXCVA announced on May 31 it had commissioned the UK's first-ever multi-functional mini-LNG terminal in Kyleakin, Scotland, for a fish farming company. INOXCVA, a manufacturer of cryogenic technology and...
Industrymarinelink.com

Damen Opens UK Service Hub

Damen Shipyards Group announced the expansion of its global service hub network with the opening a new service hub in Southampton, U.K. The site will provide Damen’s clients throughout the U.K. with a range of solutions, including warranty and maintenance services as well as training courses on vessel familiarization and maintenance.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Worley to develop hydrogen plant in Rotterdam

The Australian company will provide early engineering services for the green hydrogen plant that will be used to decarbonise Shell’s refinery in Pernis. Australian engineering company Worley has been awarded a contract by Shell to support the development of a new 200 MW electrolysis-based hydrogen plant in Rotterdam, it said on June 1.
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Sakhalin Energy ships its 2000th LNG cargo

By Sanja Pekic Russian LNG producer Sakhalin Energy has shipped a milestone cargo from its facility in the port of Prigorodnoye onboard the Energy Advance LNG carrier. The post Sakhalin Energy ships its 2000th LNG cargo appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

NYK welcomes newbuild LNG carrier into the fleet

By Fatima Bahtić Japanese shipping major Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) took delivery of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Diamond Gas Crystal, built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI). The post NYK welcomes newbuild LNG carrier into the fleet appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG...
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Radisson Collection debuts in Turkey

Radisson Hotel Group has opened its first property in Turkey under its Radisson Collection brand. Located in Aspat Bay to the south of the Bodrum peninsula, the 80-room hotel offers views of the Aegean Sea and direct access to a private sandy beach. Rooms and suites at Radisson Collection Hotel,...
Worldhospitalitynet.org

First Radisson Blu Hotel In Albania To Be Announced By Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the Group's strategic expansion in South-Eastern Europe with the signing of its first hotel in Albania, Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana scheduled to open in the summer of 2021 and the signing of the Radisson Blu Resort, Dhermi, Albania projected to open in 2023.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Sassnitz in Germany joins the Cruise Baltic network

A new partner has joined the cruise network, Cruise Baltic. It is a happy reunion, as Sassnitz has previously been a part of the network and has now returned. With this new German partner, the total number of cruise ports and destinations hits 32 – the highest ever. The 32nd...
Businessautomotive-fleet.com

Gebrüder Weiss Expands Logistics Business into Bulgaria

The international logistics company Gebrüder Weiss takes over the business of Rhenus Bulgaria, thereby strengthening its position in Southeast Europe. The purchase agreement was recently signed in Sofia, and the acquisition awaits approval by the antitrust authorities. Rhenus has been a long-standing partner of Gebrüder Weiss in many countries and is now withdrawing from the Bulgarian market in the Road segment.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

First Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey opens on the coast of the Aegean Sea in Bodrum

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum, located in Aspat Bay to the south of the Bodrum peninsula. With a prime seafront location and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, this luxury hotel offers the ultimate setting for a peaceful, relaxing, and entertaining vacation, and invites guests to discover the region's natural beauty and historical sites while enjoying exclusive services and unparalleled facilities.
Boats & WatercraftsTravel Weekly

Bookings open for next generation MSC World Europa

Sales have opened for next generation cruise ship MSC World Europa. The vessel’s design is based on a new platform with a 90-degree plumb bow shaped like an arrow and Y-shaped aft opening onto a 104-metre-long promenade. A dry stainless steel slide spanning 11 decks called The Spiral will be...