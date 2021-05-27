Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Looking for fun events? Top 7 things to do Memorial Day weekend in Sarasota-Manatee: May 28-31

Herald Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe region's top reggae band, Jah Movement, will honor co-lead singer Damie Caines' father, reggae legend Oswald "Ham" Caines, with their fifth annual Osfest Reggae Block Party. The event at the Gator Club in downtown Sarasota will feature a performance by Jah Movement and numerous other reggae bands, as well as DJs. There will be outside entertainment, food and drink vendors, activities and more from 2 to 10 p.m. and then the entertainment will continue inside of the club until 2 a.m., with children welcome until 10 p.m. 2 p.m. Sunday; The Gator Club, 1490 Main St., Sarasota; $15, $75 VIP, $275 VIP group of 4; jahmovement.com.

