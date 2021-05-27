Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning move past Panthers in Game 6 shutout

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzPs5_0aD5tNzg00

TAMPA, Fla. / NHL — For the first time since the 2018 playoffs, the Lightning got to celebrate a series-clinching win on home ice with their fans.

After securing an early lead over the Cats, Tampa Bay put on a defensive line in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy to eliminate the Panthers with a 4-0 shutout win.

For the second-straight game, Tampa Bay led 1-0 through 20 minutes, with the goal coming on their first shot of the night, according to NHL.com.

Unlike Game 5 where the Bolts snagged a lead and lost it, Tampa Bay doubled their advantage on a second power play advantage.

In the first period, the Lightning worked the puck around to captain Steven Stamkos, who let loose on one of his famed one-timers from the left circle that got by Florida goalie Spencer Knight.

Alex Killorn secured the win at the end of the third period with an empty net goal.

Vasilevskiy put together his best performance of the playoffs to date in Game 6, stopping all 29 shots Florida threw his way.

The Lightning will play the winner of the Carolina/Nashville series in the Second Round.

GAME 6 SCORING SUMMARY:

1st Period

TBL | 6:16 Pat Maroon (1) – Tyler Johnson

2nd Period

TBL | 13:27 Steven Stamkos (3) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov – PPG

3rd Period

TBL | 14:36 Brayden Point (4) – Nikita Kucherov, Erik Cernak

TBL | 18:18 Alex Killorn (4) – Erik Cernak, Steven Stamkos – ENG

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Spencer Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Goal Line#Defensive Line#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl Com#Bolts#Brayden Point#Lightning#Captain Steven Stamkos#Tampa#Lead#Home Ice#Ppg#Time#Tbl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLgcanews.com

Preds Party in the Park planned for Game 3 & Game 4 in Round 1 of NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Preds Party in the Park outdoor viewing parties will take place on Friday, May 21 for Game 3 and Sunday, May 23, for Game 4 of Round 1 of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today. The parties for home playoff games are being hosted at Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is located across Fifth Avenue from Bridgestone Arena.
NHLHerald-Palladium

Reigning champs draw on experience in Stanley Cup playoffs

Postseason experience can be a valuable asset in the NHL playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty, and they think it's going to help them moving forward in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers. The reigning Stanley Cup champions let third-period leads slip away in two of the first...
NHLSecond City Hockey

Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: May 19

An open thread to discuss all of the day’s Stanley Cup Playoffs action. It’s already Game 3 in the first series that takes the ice Wednesday evening, with the Capitals and Bruins tied at one as the series moves to Boston. Later, a pair of Central Division foes gather for Game 2 with Carolina hosting Nashville and looking to add another win at home. The North Division starts its postseason next with Winnipeg and Edmonton meeting at 8 p.m. And in the last game of the evening, Colorado is at home against some team from Missouri, looking to make it a 2-0 lead over that opponent.
NHLtelegraphherald.com

Stanley Cup playoffs roundup: Rielly lifts Maple Leafs over Canadiens in Game 3

Morgan Rielly scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Jack Campbell made 27 saves, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 2-1, in Montreal on Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Panthers 4, Lightning 1 — At Sunrise, Fla.: Spencer Knight...
NHLFrankfort Times

Vasilevskiy stands tall as Lightning advance past Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning know they count on Andrei Vasilevskiy. With one of the NHL’s top goaltenders leading the way, the defending Stanley Cup champions are looking like a team determined to keep the crown after eliminating the Florida Panthers from the first round of the playoffs in six games.
NHLSportsBook Review

Blues vs. Avalanche Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Preview

The Blues were upended in their first game against the Avalanche on Monday night but will return to the Mile High City hoping to even the series slate at one apiece. Let’s break this Wednesday night battle down in Game 2 of this best-of-seven series and keep cashing our NHL picks!
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Playoffs 2021: Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Wednesday's Stanley Cup Games

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights can secure their spots in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday. Pittsburgh and Vegas will have to win their respective Game 6s on the road against the New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild, respectively, who both stayed alive on Monday with away triumphs.
NHLWGRZ TV

Hamilton: Stanley Cup playoff analysis

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL playoffs have started out with a bang. The first three or four games went to overtime and there have been a few surprises. I think the biggest surprise for me is how little resistance the Boston Bruins have gotten from the Washington Capitals in their first four games.