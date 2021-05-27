Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning move past Panthers in Game 6 shutout

TAMPA, Fla. / NHL — For the first time since the 2018 playoffs, the Lightning got to celebrate a series-clinching win on home ice with their fans.

After securing an early lead over the Cats, Tampa Bay put on a defensive line in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy to eliminate the Panthers with a 4-0 shutout win.

For the second-straight game, Tampa Bay led 1-0 through 20 minutes, with the goal coming on their first shot of the night, according to NHL.com.

Unlike Game 5 where the Bolts snagged a lead and lost it, Tampa Bay doubled their advantage on a second power play advantage.

In the first period, the Lightning worked the puck around to captain Steven Stamkos, who let loose on one of his famed one-timers from the left circle that got by Florida goalie Spencer Knight.

Alex Killorn secured the win at the end of the third period with an empty net goal.

Vasilevskiy put together his best performance of the playoffs to date in Game 6, stopping all 29 shots Florida threw his way.

The Lightning will play the winner of the Carolina/Nashville series in the Second Round.

GAME 6 SCORING SUMMARY:

1st Period

TBL | 6:16 Pat Maroon (1) – Tyler Johnson

2nd Period

TBL | 13:27 Steven Stamkos (3) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov – PPG

3rd Period

TBL | 14:36 Brayden Point (4) – Nikita Kucherov, Erik Cernak

TBL | 18:18 Alex Killorn (4) – Erik Cernak, Steven Stamkos – ENG