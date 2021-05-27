Milton man cited for animal cruelty

MILTON, Ga. — A resident at the Camden Deerfield Apartments along Deer Point Court reported that her garage had been burglarized April 22. The victim claimed $3,659 worth of tools, furniture and dishes were stolen from her garage unit. She suspected the theft happened sometime around March 22, and she didn’t notice any items missing until April 16. She said her garage door was open when a team of maintenance workers performed work on apartment garage units in March. She suspected the workers may have stolen the items, but officers reached out to the maintenance company and learned that workers hadn’t serviced her unit since 2018, according to company records.