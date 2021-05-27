Milton man cited for animal cruelty
MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man was cited for animal cruelty May 14 after a dog was reportedly left alone in unstable conditions at a Weatherwood Circle home. An out-of-town visitor staying at a neighboring residence called police after she spotted the dog lying in the driveway with its fur matted and waste covering its hind legs. Police said the dog couldn’t stand and was panting heavily when they showed up. Atrophy had begun to set in and a sore was forming on its mouth that looked infected.www.appenmedia.com