Milton, GA

Milton man cited for animal cruelty

 6 days ago

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man was cited for animal cruelty May 14 after a dog was reportedly left alone in unstable conditions at a Weatherwood Circle home. An out-of-town visitor staying at a neighboring residence called police after she spotted the dog lying in the driveway with its fur matted and waste covering its hind legs. Police said the dog couldn’t stand and was panting heavily when they showed up. Atrophy had begun to set in and a sore was forming on its mouth that looked infected.

Milton, GAappenmedia.com

Man allegedly aims gun at driver on Mayfield Road

MILTON, Ga. — Police on May 1 were called to a BP gas station on Arnold Mill Road for reports of an armed gunman pointing his weapon at another driver in traffic. The victim told officers he was driving an SUV westbound on Mayfield Road with his two sons in tow. He noticed the suspect tossing items out of his vehicle. When the two SUV’s reached a stop light at Birmingham Highway, the victim got out and approached the suspect’s vehicle. He asked the man to stop littering, saying “We all have to live here.”
Milton, GAappenmedia.com

Police asked to intervene in neighbors’ dispute

MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a report of a harassment between two residents who live along Danesfield Drive on May 1. A 53-year-old man said his neighbor was sending him rude and hostile emails that he found to be harassing. He said they were attempting to work out their differences over landscaping issues, but the suspect began attacking him via email when their homeowner’s association denied his request to remove a tree from his property.
Milton, GAappenmedia.com

Police track down person using work site dumpster

MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Hopewell Road after contractors complained of trash being illegally dumped in the area April 19. The owner of Diemer’s Concrete Construction Company was performing work on a home and told officers someone was unloading garbage in the dumpster his construction team was using. Police traced the illegal trash to a 64-year-old Alpharetta woman who admitted to offloading the refuse. She agreed to pay any fees the construction company incurred for her trash.
Milton, GAappenmedia.com

Police investigate burglary at apartment garage unit

MILTON, Ga. — A resident at the Camden Deerfield Apartments along Deer Point Court reported that her garage had been burglarized April 22. The victim claimed $3,659 worth of tools, furniture and dishes were stolen from her garage unit. She suspected the theft happened sometime around March 22, and she didn’t notice any items missing until April 16. She said her garage door was open when a team of maintenance workers performed work on apartment garage units in March. She suspected the workers may have stolen the items, but officers reached out to the maintenance company and learned that workers hadn’t serviced her unit since 2018, according to company records.
Alpharetta, GAappenmedia.com

Community gathering planned to encourage dialog with police

NORTH FULTON, Ga. — As policing dominates national issues relating to law enforcement and race, a local woman has set out to create a dialogue between local officials and the community she hopes will foster positive conversations and build a better sense of community. Alpharetta’s Sierra Toler has organized the...