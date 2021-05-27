Bull of the Day: Lumber Liquidators (LL)

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that lumber is an industry you want to be in right now. After all, lumber prices have more than quadrupled in the last year or so. Owning lumber mills are the place to be right now, but how long can that last? None of the mills are rushing to put more production online because they’ve all learned from the last boom-bust cycle. This won’t last forever, and it takes a good chunk of up-front investment to get new lumber mills churning out wood.