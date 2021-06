Matthew Barzun, the former ambassador to the UK under Barack Obama, has authored a book titled "The Power of Giving Away Power: How the Leaders Learn to Let Go," with the goal of helping world governments and businesses reassess their internal power structures. Barzun joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to explain how organizational success is more attainable when those in power are willing to cooperate. "Power is to be made with and through other people," he said.