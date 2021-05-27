There’s no joshin’ around when names are at stake

Mark Twain was more than the man who created iconic characters Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn and wrote portraits of late-19th century Americana. Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, was a provocateur of his day: Witty, heartfelt and happy to challenge those in power using his pen, which was far mightier than any sword. Aside from being a great literary mind and philosopher, Twain was also an accomplished inventor, boasting three patents and a friendship with Nikola Tesla. His intellect was matched only by his embrace of the everyman, and that down to Earth quality is evident in his most famous turns of phrase. These 50 Mark Twain quotes will inspire you to think, learn, love and live life to the fullest—and make you laugh.