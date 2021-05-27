There’s no joshin’ around when names are at stake
A funny thing happened on the way to the forum when Josh Swain was bored out of his mind after dutifully practicing pandemic tactical dispersion for more than a year. This singular guy named Josh challenged all other Joshes in America to fight with pool noodles to establish the greatest Josh of them all. I kid you not. Yes, 22-year-old Arizonan Josh Swain dared all other Joshes to fight for the right to be called, “JOSH,” challenging all other Joshes with a taunt on twitter, “There can be only one.”www.calaverasenterprise.com