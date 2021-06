A thick, sticky, mucus-like substance known as “sea snot” has spread across the waters of the Sea of Marmara in Turkey.Scientists have warned that the substance is increasing due to climate change.The sea snot, which had not been seen in the Sea of Marmara before 2007 and has been proliferating over the last six months, could pose a problem to fish and eventually humans.The issue is caused by phytoplankton that can grow out of control when nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus become widely available in seawater, such as when nutrient-rich untreated sewage flows into it.“The increase in the number...