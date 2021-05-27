‘They think we’re like servants’: Inside the fractured relationship between the Capitol Police and members of Congress

The Republican Party has long fashioned itself as the party of law and order, the party that backs the blue, the party that never forgets. But as is the case with pretty much every stance its members take, the GOP’s support for law enforcement only goes so far as it can serve its self interest. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Mitch McConnell made as much clear this week when they came out in opposition to a bipartisan commission into the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, despite the physical and psychological toll it took on the U.S. Capitol Police.