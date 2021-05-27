Cancel
Chicago, IL

Thursday Morning Sports Update-05/27/2021

wsjmsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB – Major League Baseball. Tigers 1, Indians 0 – Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0 Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0. Detroit starter Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat. Michael Fulmer pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Gregory Soto earned his his fifth save. Cal Quantrill gave up the game’s only run and allowed just two hits over three innings and took the loss.

