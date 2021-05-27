Bear of the Day: Planet Fitness (PLNT)

The post-COVID world is different. There’s no question of that. Entire swaths of the economy were shut down. Just now, the world is beginning to open back up. That does not mean you should blindly buy the dip on stocks that were beat down during the shutdown. It is very tempting to just load the boat on all things retail, hotel, and travel related. Unfortunately, like most things stock market related, it’s not that simple. However, by taking a look at earnings estimates, revisions from analysts, and the Zacks Rank, you can save yourself some headache.