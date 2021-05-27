Cancel
Horoscopes May 27, 2021: Paul Bettany, don’t make promises you don’t intend to keep

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Chris Colfer, 31; Shanola Hampton, 44; Jack McBrayer, 48; Paul Bettany, 50. Happy Birthday: Honesty is the best policy, regardless of what others choose to do. Don’t make promises you don’t intend to keep. An upfront approach to life, love and happiness will help you get to a comfortable, convenient place. Keep things simple, doable and affordable, and good things will unfold. Choose self-improvement and personal growth over trying to change others. Your numbers are 6, 10, 14, 22, 24, 36, 48.

