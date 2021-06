The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advancement of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. There could be slow progress into some more parts of Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.