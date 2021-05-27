Cancel
Highly anticipated albums coming out in 2021

By Seth Berkman
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaiting for the next song of the summer? Check out these albums of candidates from Stacker’s list of highly anticipated albums of 2021.

www.thetelegraph.com
Musicdailyeasternnews.com

Column: Looking at The Kickback’s previous albums in anticipation of new music

Following bands and artists I admire on Instagram has paid off yet again, as I have become aware that one of my favorite bands, The Kickback, has been working on new music. They haven’t released a record since 2017’s “Weddings and Funerals,” and their last release was the single “RingTan21” in 2018.
Musicprimarywave.com

“ONE WAY OUT” THE NEW SINGLE FROM MELISSA ETHERIDGE IS OUT NOW, FULL LENGTH ALBUM COMING SEPTEMBER 17

“One Way Out…Of The Garage” Live Stream Concert on May 29. “One Way Out”, the new single from singer, songwriter and activist Melissa Etheridge is out now! Later today, Melissa will drop a video for the powerful rock anthem which sees the singer return to the studio almost a decade ago with her original band. The video will premiere on YouTube today at 1pm ET!
Musicmxdwn.com

Lana Del Rey Releases Three New Meditative Tracks In Anticipation of Upcoming Album

Lana Del Rey has released three new buzz tracks as she is gearing up to release her seventh and eighth studio albums. The new tracks called “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” According to Pitchfork, she co-wrote “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” with Gabriel Edward Simon, who produced the “Blue Banisters and co-produced “Text Book” with Zachary Dawes. Del Rey co-wrote “Wildflower Wildfire” with Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean, who also produced the song. Check them out below.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Kasey Tyndall Releases Highly Anticipated New Single “Middle Man”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – River House Artist, Kasey Tyndall, releases her highly anticipated new single “Middle Man” co-written with Lainey Wilson, available everywhere today. The moving ballad shows a softer side to the artist Rolling Stone tapped as a “hard rock country badass” and follows the journey of Kasey’s childhood growing up traveling between the two homes of her divorced parents.
MusicRefinery29

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Are Pretty Sure She Has Another Album Coming Out Soon

Our tears still have yet to dry following the release of Olivia Rodrigo's riotous, heartache-inducing debut album Sour, and already fans have theories about an upcoming sequel in the works — and honestly, they don't sound that farfetched. The most prominent comes from TikToker Cody Johnathan (@codyjohnathan. Sour will be...
Musicblackchronicle.com

Ab-Soul Announces That His New Album Is Coming Soon

All eyes are definitely on Top Dawg Entertainment right now following the much-deserved recent hype of Isaiah Rashad’s new Duke Deuce-assisted single “Lay wit Ya” and upcoming album The House Is Burning. With TDE fans now in a frenzy over who could be next to drop out the roster — we’re looking at you hard, K. Dot! — it now appears that notoriously silent member Ab-Soul may actually be the one next up to bat.
MusicAlternative Press

11 alternative albums that prove good things come to those who wait

At the pace in which music is released, thanks to modern streaming services, it’s no wonder we’ve all grown accustomed (and arguably spoiled) to receiving a new album or collection of music from our favorite artists approximately every two years. While artists such as Taylor Swift, Prince and Ariana Grande have all joined the elite ranks of musicians who have released more than a single album in a one-year span, we have to admit that sometimes the best bodies of work come from those who wait.
Los Angeles, CAhypefresh.co

NJOMZA Announces Highly Anticipated LIMBO EP

Los Angeles-based singer NJOMZA, (pronounced NēYōm’Zä) has revealed the details of her forthcoming EP LIMBO available for streaming on June 18 via Since the 80s / Motown Records. On this project you can expect to hear features from heavy hitters Russ, Ari Lennox, WurlD, and Metro Marrs, as NJOMZA candidly blends the colorful sound of modern pop with soulful R&B.
MusicThe Oakland Post

Olivia Rodrigo drops highly anticipated debut ‘SOUR’

Many have been waiting for 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo to release her debut album “SOUR,” and it did not disappoint. Rivaling industry powerhouses like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, the “drivers license” singer has seen of the most success a female artist has ever had with her first three singles — which also include “deja vu” and “good 4 u”. With just 35 minutes of music, Rodrigo has landed all 11 of her tracks in the top 20 Global, U.S. and U.K. Spotify charts. A feat which has only been accomplished by one other female artist.
MusicElite Daily

LOONA Is Coming Back With A New Album This Summer, So Get Ready For Bops

Good news, Orbits: LOONA is officially coming back! On Monday, May 31, the group announced on Twitter they’re dropping their fourth mini-album, &, in just a few weeks. That’s right — you’re getting new music from the girls very soon. Since this is their first comeback of 2021, you better prepare, because it’s going to be huge. Before it arrives, check out everything you need to know about LOONA’s & below.
Popular Rock YouTuber Violet Orlandi Releases Debut Original Album

Over the past 10 years or so, Brazil-based rock vocalist/instrumentalist Violet Orlandi has become one of the biggest rock/metal YouTubers and she's now getting ready to release her debut album, High Priest Daughter. The record drops tomorrow (May 28), but we're giving you an early listen here via the premiere stream below.
MusicNo Depression

THROUGH THE LENS: Five Essential Roots Music Albums Coming in June

I’d lately been thinking about Marcel Proust when I happened upon an article on him in a recent issue of The New Yorker and read this portion from one of his letters: “The essential purpose of music is to awaken in us the mysterious depths of our soul.”. While he...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Patrick Paige II – If I Fail Are We Still Cool?

Patrick Paige II released the album, If I Fail Are We Still Cool? on May 21. This is the second solo album that he made without The Internet, his world-renowned band. The album contains 17 tracks that are a mix of rapping and soulful singing. “Whisper (Want My Luv),” a...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Listen To ‘Breaking Down’ by Chris Caulfield And Feel The Artist’s Emotion Behind The Lyrics

Chris Caulfield has been a musician for a long time, but when the pandemic hit, he invested in his own studio at home, and started building out a new project, following a rather difficult period in his life (pandemic aside). The artist’s new project blends elements of hip hop, alt and emo rock, and pop and focuses on introspective lyrics that cover a range of personal topics like mental health, issues with chronic pain, relationships, substances and more.
Chesterfield, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Foxing coming to the Pageant for album release concert

Foxing’s “DDTM” release show is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets are $18-$20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com. The venue’s box office is not currently open. Foo Fighters line up a Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tour date. El Monstero is 'Coming Back...
Taylor Swift Breaks Vinyl Album Sales Week Record With 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift is breaking more records with the release of 'evermore' on vinyl. This past Friday (May 28), Swift released her ninth studio album 'evermore' on vinyl. According to Billboard, the album sold over 40,000 copies in the United States over the following two days. This means 'evermore' broke the record for an entire week's worth of vinyl sales over the course of a single weekend.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. Completes Work On First All-Instrumental Solo Album; 'Fierce' Single Coming Soon

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has completed work on his first all-instrumental solo album. In a video message earlier today, Gus said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you guys noticed, I released a single [in early April]. It was the first single. It's called 'Exosphere'. It's part of the album. There's gonna be more singles coming out. We're planning to release them in different phases, and then I think sometime around this fall, we're gonna drop the whole album. I guess it's a new way of doing things — kind of like teasing the album with singles first and seeing how they perform and what people think and let people get used to it. Actually, there's a new single coming out, I think, in June. Yeah, so that's a few days from now. It's gonna be called 'Fierce', and it's a real metal track, I think. If you guys like my past instrumentals or stuff that FIREWIND has done, the fast stuff, you're gonna like this. It's a fast song. There's a lot of shredding. And a really funny video. So I can't wait for you to check it out. I'm not gonna say any more. But, yeah, it'll be out in a few days, and you'll see and hopefully you can tell me what you think.