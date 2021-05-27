Highly anticipated albums coming out in 2021

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has completed work on his first all-instrumental solo album. In a video message earlier today, Gus said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you guys noticed, I released a single [in early April]. It was the first single. It's called 'Exosphere'. It's part of the album. There's gonna be more singles coming out. We're planning to release them in different phases, and then I think sometime around this fall, we're gonna drop the whole album. I guess it's a new way of doing things — kind of like teasing the album with singles first and seeing how they perform and what people think and let people get used to it. Actually, there's a new single coming out, I think, in June. Yeah, so that's a few days from now. It's gonna be called 'Fierce', and it's a real metal track, I think. If you guys like my past instrumentals or stuff that FIREWIND has done, the fast stuff, you're gonna like this. It's a fast song. There's a lot of shredding. And a really funny video. So I can't wait for you to check it out. I'm not gonna say any more. But, yeah, it'll be out in a few days, and you'll see and hopefully you can tell me what you think.