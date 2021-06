Calaveras’ Camryn Harvey and Laney Koepp combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter against the Summerville Bears in an 18-0 home victory Friday afternoon in San Andreas. With Harvey and Koepp taking care of the Bears in the circle, Calaveras’ offense put the game away early. Calaveras scored four times in the bottom of the first and then plated eight in the second and six in the fourth.